Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1220 N TANEY STREET

1220 North Taney Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1220 North Taney Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2104 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Awesome space on a great block less than 1/2 block from Girard Ave commercial corridor. Brand new construction. Enter to the open concept main living area, with 20ft high ceilings, recessed lighting, high end kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, awesome pendant lighting over the raised breakfast bar, gorgeous hardwood looking ceramic tile. There is a loft space overlooking the living room, which is an awesome space as an office or second sitting room. This room can be enclosed with framing, drywall, paint, and two 30" interior windows if desired. 2 other good sized bedrooms and super sleek and modern bathrooms . Full laundry in the unit, and a private rear yard round out the space. This is truly unique. Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 N TANEY STREET have any available units?
1220 N TANEY STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1220 N TANEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1220 N TANEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 N TANEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1220 N TANEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1220 N TANEY STREET offer parking?
No, 1220 N TANEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1220 N TANEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 N TANEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 N TANEY STREET have a pool?
No, 1220 N TANEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1220 N TANEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1220 N TANEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 N TANEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 N TANEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 N TANEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 N TANEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
