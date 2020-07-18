1220 N TANEY STREET

Amenities

Awesome space on a great block less than 1/2 block from Girard Ave commercial corridor. Brand new construction. Enter to the open concept main living area, with 20ft high ceilings, recessed lighting, high end kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, awesome pendant lighting over the raised breakfast bar, gorgeous hardwood looking ceramic tile. There is a loft space overlooking the living room, which is an awesome space as an office or second sitting room. This room can be enclosed with framing, drywall, paint, and two 30" interior windows if desired. 2 other good sized bedrooms and super sleek and modern bathrooms . Full laundry in the unit, and a private rear yard round out the space. This is truly unique. Schedule your tour today.