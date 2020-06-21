1204 MARLBOROUGH

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.Available NOW:This sun-soaked Fishtown apartment is ready for move-in! There's a large kitchen/dining area, and you'll love the bright natural light that floods this whole unit. There's tile flooring, high ceilings, and large windows. There's a decorative mantle, and plenty of space for a variety of furniture setups. The two bedrooms offer ample closet space and bright natural light. The bathroom has a full tub with shower head, and a~ vanity with storage below. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You can't beat the location if you love to go out on the town-- walkable to Fishtown's iconic Frankford Ave, offering some of the city's favorite bars, restaurants, and entertainment. Close proximity to Frankford Hall, Fette Sau, La Colombe, Johnny Brenda's, The Fillmore, Sugarhouse Casino, Penn Treaty Park festivals, and easy access to public transportation and highways.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: electricity, cable/internet.