Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:28 PM

1204 MARLBOROUGH

1204 Marlborough Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1204 Marlborough Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.Available NOW:This sun-soaked Fishtown apartment is ready for move-in! There's a large kitchen/dining area, and you'll love the bright natural light that floods this whole unit. There's tile flooring, high ceilings, and large windows. There's a decorative mantle, and plenty of space for a variety of furniture setups. The two bedrooms offer ample closet space and bright natural light. The bathroom has a full tub with shower head, and a~ vanity with storage below. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You can't beat the location if you love to go out on the town-- walkable to Fishtown's iconic Frankford Ave, offering some of the city's favorite bars, restaurants, and entertainment. Close proximity to Frankford Hall, Fette Sau, La Colombe, Johnny Brenda's, The Fillmore, Sugarhouse Casino, Penn Treaty Park festivals, and easy access to public transportation and highways.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 MARLBOROUGH have any available units?
1204 MARLBOROUGH has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1204 MARLBOROUGH currently offering any rent specials?
1204 MARLBOROUGH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 MARLBOROUGH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 MARLBOROUGH is pet friendly.
Does 1204 MARLBOROUGH offer parking?
No, 1204 MARLBOROUGH does not offer parking.
Does 1204 MARLBOROUGH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 MARLBOROUGH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 MARLBOROUGH have a pool?
No, 1204 MARLBOROUGH does not have a pool.
Does 1204 MARLBOROUGH have accessible units?
No, 1204 MARLBOROUGH does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 MARLBOROUGH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 MARLBOROUGH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 MARLBOROUGH have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 MARLBOROUGH does not have units with air conditioning.
