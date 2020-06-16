All apartments in Philadelphia
1202 N 7TH STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:23 PM

1202 N 7TH STREET

1202 N 7th St · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1202 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
key fob access
We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW:This beautiful studio apartment is welcomes you into a fresh, modern space! Features include a spacious layout (doesn't even feel like a studio!), a private deck out back, hardwood floors, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and espresso shaker cabinets. There is a contemporary style ceiling fan, along with a high-efficiency A/C system to keep you comfortable all year! The building is professionally managed and offers keyless entry access to main entrance and units, and coin-operated laundry in the basement for tenant use.~ Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Centrally located near Girard Avenue, and close proximity to lots of great local restaurants, entertainment, and parks, including Tiffin, The Ambassador, Helm, Dew Inn, the Free Library, Larry~s Steaks, Dunkin Donuts, and more! The trolley, bus stops, and Indego Station on Girard are right down the street along with the Girard Station for the MFL.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional monthly fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, water ($35/month flat fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 N 7TH STREET have any available units?
1202 N 7TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 N 7TH STREET have?
Some of 1202 N 7TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 N 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1202 N 7TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 N 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 N 7TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1202 N 7TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1202 N 7TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1202 N 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 N 7TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 N 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1202 N 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1202 N 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1202 N 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 N 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 N 7TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
