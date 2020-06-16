1202 N 7TH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access key fob access

We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW:This beautiful studio apartment is welcomes you into a fresh, modern space! Features include a spacious layout (doesn't even feel like a studio!), a private deck out back, hardwood floors, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and espresso shaker cabinets. There is a contemporary style ceiling fan, along with a high-efficiency A/C system to keep you comfortable all year! The building is professionally managed and offers keyless entry access to main entrance and units, and coin-operated laundry in the basement for tenant use.~ Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Centrally located near Girard Avenue, and close proximity to lots of great local restaurants, entertainment, and parks, including Tiffin, The Ambassador, Helm, Dew Inn, the Free Library, Larry~s Steaks, Dunkin Donuts, and more! The trolley, bus stops, and Indego Station on Girard are right down the street along with the Girard Station for the MFL.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional monthly fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, water ($35/month flat fee)