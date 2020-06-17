113 S 42nd St 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access media room

Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 2br/1ba or 1br plus study by UPENN - Property Id: 171494



Newly Renovated bright spacious two bedroom unit available in a corner building. We invite to you feel at home with our exceptional customer service from an independent landlord with very high tenant retention. Brand new highend kitchen. Apartment is located one block away from Penn. Unit comes partially furnished.- Tiled eat in Kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven - Tiled bathroom - Well-lit apartment with lots of windows- - Located within short walking distance to stores like Fresh Grocers, CVS, restaurants and movie theater the Bridge- Close to public transportation-bus (21 can take you to Center city in 5 mins), subway- Non Smoking building and No Pets allowed.



- Move In Fees: $2000 deposit



- Utility fee is $75 per person.

Monthly utility fee includes heating, cooking gas, internet, hot water, and parcel locker fee.



- Tenants to pay electric bill to PECO.

Available July to July 28, 2021

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171494

Property Id 171494



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5631668)