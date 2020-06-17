All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 113 S 42nd St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
113 S 42nd St 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

113 S 42nd St 3

113 South 42nd Street · (215) 501-9459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Spruce Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

113 South 42nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 2br/1ba or 1br plus study by UPENN - Property Id: 171494

Newly Renovated bright spacious two bedroom unit available in a corner building. We invite to you feel at home with our exceptional customer service from an independent landlord with very high tenant retention. Brand new highend kitchen. Apartment is located one block away from Penn. Unit comes partially furnished.- Tiled eat in Kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven - Tiled bathroom - Well-lit apartment with lots of windows- - Located within short walking distance to stores like Fresh Grocers, CVS, restaurants and movie theater the Bridge- Close to public transportation-bus (21 can take you to Center city in 5 mins), subway- Non Smoking building and No Pets allowed.

- Move In Fees: $2000 deposit

- Utility fee is $75 per person.
Monthly utility fee includes heating, cooking gas, internet, hot water, and parcel locker fee.

- Tenants to pay electric bill to PECO.
Available July to July 28, 2021
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171494
Property Id 171494

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5631668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 S 42nd St 3 have any available units?
113 S 42nd St 3 has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 S 42nd St 3 have?
Some of 113 S 42nd St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 S 42nd St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
113 S 42nd St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 S 42nd St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 113 S 42nd St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 113 S 42nd St 3 offer parking?
No, 113 S 42nd St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 113 S 42nd St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 S 42nd St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 S 42nd St 3 have a pool?
No, 113 S 42nd St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 113 S 42nd St 3 have accessible units?
No, 113 S 42nd St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 113 S 42nd St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 S 42nd St 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 113 S 42nd St 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkway House
2201 Pennsylvania Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity