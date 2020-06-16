112 N 2ND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

1460 SF, Stunning yet sizeable two bedrooms, two full bath unit boasts its very own secluded garden patio (28x13), great for family time, entertaining, and a dream for pets- owners. This "Rare condo" also offers a private entryway and a Deeded Garage Parking Space. Spacious living room: gorgeous hardwood floors, big beautiful windows with garden views, kitchen features: granite counters, beautiful cherry cabinets, and stainless steel appliances by Kitchen Aide, and Chef's Stove adding a professional element to the cooking area, Sizeable master bedroom as well as dressing area, plus large closets with California organizers. Full-size washer & dryer in the laundry room. The National at Old City Condo is a gated community known for its pretty grounds and impeccable maintenance is situated in Old City among the many historic landmarks, unique businesses offering art galleries, shopping, and fine dining. Pet-friendly, Conveniently located at 2nd & Arch in Old City in proximity to public transportation.