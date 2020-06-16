All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 112 N 2ND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
112 N 2ND STREET
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:36 PM

112 N 2ND STREET

112 North 2nd Street · (215) 625-3989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Old City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

112 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5H1 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1460 SF, Stunning yet sizeable two bedrooms, two full bath unit boasts its very own secluded garden patio (28x13), great for family time, entertaining, and a dream for pets- owners. This "Rare condo" also offers a private entryway and a Deeded Garage Parking Space. Spacious living room: gorgeous hardwood floors, big beautiful windows with garden views, kitchen features: granite counters, beautiful cherry cabinets, and stainless steel appliances by Kitchen Aide, and Chef's Stove adding a professional element to the cooking area, Sizeable master bedroom as well as dressing area, plus large closets with California organizers. Full-size washer & dryer in the laundry room. The National at Old City Condo is a gated community known for its pretty grounds and impeccable maintenance is situated in Old City among the many historic landmarks, unique businesses offering art galleries, shopping, and fine dining. Pet-friendly, Conveniently located at 2nd & Arch in Old City in proximity to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 N 2ND STREET have any available units?
112 N 2ND STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 N 2ND STREET have?
Some of 112 N 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 N 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
112 N 2ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 N 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 N 2ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 112 N 2ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 112 N 2ND STREET does offer parking.
Does 112 N 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 N 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 N 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 112 N 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 112 N 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 112 N 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 112 N 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 N 2ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 112 N 2ND STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Vida Apartments
235 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road
Philadelphia, PA 19115
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity