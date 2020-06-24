Amenities

In-person showings are allowed here. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:1112 S Bodine Street is a trinity home in the Pennsport neighborhood of South Philly just south of Washington Ave & Queen Village, around the corner from a park (Jefferson Square). There is ample street parking on these blocks, easy access to I-95, Columbus Blvd. etc. and there are SEPTA bus routes along Washington Ave and South 3rd Street for public transportation options. There are hardwood floors throughout. The first floor has the kitchen and dining area, second floor has the living room and 3rd floor the bedroom and the full bathroom. This is technically a 2-bedroom home, but the second floor is open to the stairs so it's really better to have the living room on the second floor and the 1 bedroom on the 3rd. The basement has carpeting, is great for additional storage needs and also has the full sized washer & dryer for added convenience. French doors off of the first level open onto the private patio which is great for patio furniture, is fenced in all around and there is a small alley going to the front of the house making it easy to take trash/recycling out to the street without having to go through the house. Optional furnishings can remain if tenants desire: Couch (futon folds down into bed), armoire and box spring on 3rd floor (it's a split box spring as moving bulky furniture up spiral stairs here can be difficult) House is currently hooked up to Comcast Cable/ Internet/ Security system.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from some of Philly~s most popular and culturally diverse eateries, a vast bar scene, local festivals, and of course, Pat~s and Geno~s Steaks. Be within walking distance to neighborhood favorites such as Termini Bros Bakery, The Dutch, Ruby Buffet, Herman's Coffee, Federal Donuts, Dee's Place, Grumpy~s Tavern, Perla, Tamalex, Dee~s Place, Grindcore House, South Philly Barbacoa, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.