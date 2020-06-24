All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:29 PM

1112 S BODINE STREET

1112 South Bodine Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1112 South Bodine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Moyamensing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
In-person showings are allowed here. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:1112 S Bodine Street is a trinity home in the Pennsport neighborhood of South Philly just south of Washington Ave & Queen Village, around the corner from a park (Jefferson Square). There is ample street parking on these blocks, easy access to I-95, Columbus Blvd. etc. and there are SEPTA bus routes along Washington Ave and South 3rd Street for public transportation options. There are hardwood floors throughout. The first floor has the kitchen and dining area, second floor has the living room and 3rd floor the bedroom and the full bathroom. This is technically a 2-bedroom home, but the second floor is open to the stairs so it's really better to have the living room on the second floor and the 1 bedroom on the 3rd. The basement has carpeting, is great for additional storage needs and also has the full sized washer & dryer for added convenience. French doors off of the first level open onto the private patio which is great for patio furniture, is fenced in all around and there is a small alley going to the front of the house making it easy to take trash/recycling out to the street without having to go through the house. Optional furnishings can remain if tenants desire: Couch (futon folds down into bed), armoire and box spring on 3rd floor (it's a split box spring as moving bulky furniture up spiral stairs here can be difficult) House is currently hooked up to Comcast Cable/ Internet/ Security system.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from some of Philly~s most popular and culturally diverse eateries, a vast bar scene, local festivals, and of course, Pat~s and Geno~s Steaks. Be within walking distance to neighborhood favorites such as Termini Bros Bakery, The Dutch, Ruby Buffet, Herman's Coffee, Federal Donuts, Dee's Place, Grumpy~s Tavern, Perla, Tamalex, Dee~s Place, Grindcore House, South Philly Barbacoa, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 S BODINE STREET have any available units?
1112 S BODINE STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 S BODINE STREET have?
Some of 1112 S BODINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 S BODINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1112 S BODINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 S BODINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 S BODINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1112 S BODINE STREET offer parking?
No, 1112 S BODINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1112 S BODINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 S BODINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 S BODINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1112 S BODINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1112 S BODINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1112 S BODINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 S BODINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 S BODINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
