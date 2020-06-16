1036 S BOUVIER STREET

Amenities

Charming and colorful 2-bedroom house on a quiet street in Graduate Hospital is available for rent! Completely rehabbed in 2007, this house has a back patio, a fully finished basement that is great for an office or guest area, two decent-size bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counters, a gas stove (always a plus for those who like to cook), stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, and washer/dryer. It is currently available for July 1st for a 1-year lease. Pets are welcomed with the owners' consent. Walking distance to Center City and Upenn.