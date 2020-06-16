All apartments in Philadelphia
1036 S BOUVIER STREET
1036 S BOUVIER STREET

1036 South Bouvier Street · (215) 923-7600
Location

1036 South Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming and colorful 2-bedroom house on a quiet street in Graduate Hospital is available for rent! Completely rehabbed in 2007, this house has a back patio, a fully finished basement that is great for an office or guest area, two decent-size bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen counters, a gas stove (always a plus for those who like to cook), stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, and washer/dryer. It is currently available for July 1st for a 1-year lease. Pets are welcomed with the owners' consent. Walking distance to Center City and Upenn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 S BOUVIER STREET have any available units?
1036 S BOUVIER STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 S BOUVIER STREET have?
Some of 1036 S BOUVIER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 S BOUVIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1036 S BOUVIER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 S BOUVIER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 S BOUVIER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1036 S BOUVIER STREET offer parking?
No, 1036 S BOUVIER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1036 S BOUVIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 S BOUVIER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 S BOUVIER STREET have a pool?
No, 1036 S BOUVIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1036 S BOUVIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1036 S BOUVIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 S BOUVIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 S BOUVIER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
