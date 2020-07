Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage

One Bedroom rental on a beautiful tree-lined block in Washington Square West! The fully updated kitchen has maple cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring, and a breakfast bar. The spacious living room has high ceilings, lovely moldings, and gleaming hardwood floors. The master bedroom has hardwood flooring and a California closet for maximum storage. The full updated bathroom completes this wonderful unit. Extra storage found in the basement.