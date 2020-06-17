All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:34 PM

1003 TASKER STREET

1003 Tasker Street · (215) 439-2236
Location

1003 Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What more of a PRIME LOCATION!! Walk to the end of this block and you just feel the East Passyunk Square vibe! With a "Walker Paradise" score of 97 this location cannot be beat! Be the first to move in and benefit from the ~newness~ of this completely renovated unit! EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW ~ down to the studs - which also helps in keeping utility costs gentle on your wallet. Separate utilities for each unit. There are two TWO BEDROOM, ONE-BATH units being offered for rent. Units have identical set up, EXCEPT ONLY the First Floor Unit offers rear yard space and access to huge basement ideal for storage. First Floor is $1,800/month. Second Floor is $1,675/month. Modern design throughout accented with rich ceramic tile flooring, elegant crown molding, high baseboards, recessed lighting, and high ceilings. The gourmet kitchen equipped shaker cabinets, granite counters, and high-end stainless steel appliances (fridge, d/w, microwave, range) flows hand in hand with the living area creating an open concept. Enjoy showering in the stylish hall bath flaunting the most popular trends to include ceramic tiled tub surround with beautiful mosaic waterfall accent. Stackable washer and dryer in hallway for added convenience. Public transportation almost literally at your door-step (Septa bus 29 on Tasker, 45 on 11th/12th, 47 on 7th/8th). Center City, Rittenhouse, Graduate Hospital, Old City, and Northern Liberties (just to name a few) merely a quick Uber ride away! Pet friendly, but conditional on owner approval and will require additional deposit, if accepted. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord to pay water (cold) and sewer. Applicants must have acceptable credit, verifiable income and/or co-signers (if needed), and decent rental history (if any). There is a $60 non-refundable application fee and it does not guarantee rental of unit. First, Last, & Security due at lease signing. Renters Insurance is a must to cover your personal belongings and your own liability. Just makes sense!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 TASKER STREET have any available units?
1003 TASKER STREET has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 TASKER STREET have?
Some of 1003 TASKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 TASKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1003 TASKER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 TASKER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 TASKER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1003 TASKER STREET offer parking?
No, 1003 TASKER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1003 TASKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 TASKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 TASKER STREET have a pool?
No, 1003 TASKER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1003 TASKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1003 TASKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 TASKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 TASKER STREET has units with dishwashers.
