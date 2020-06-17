1003 TASKER STREET

Amenities

What more of a PRIME LOCATION!! Walk to the end of this block and you just feel the East Passyunk Square vibe! With a "Walker Paradise" score of 97 this location cannot be beat! Be the first to move in and benefit from the ~newness~ of this completely renovated unit! EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW ~ down to the studs - which also helps in keeping utility costs gentle on your wallet. Separate utilities for each unit. There are two TWO BEDROOM, ONE-BATH units being offered for rent. Units have identical set up, EXCEPT ONLY the First Floor Unit offers rear yard space and access to huge basement ideal for storage. First Floor is $1,800/month. Second Floor is $1,675/month. Modern design throughout accented with rich ceramic tile flooring, elegant crown molding, high baseboards, recessed lighting, and high ceilings. The gourmet kitchen equipped shaker cabinets, granite counters, and high-end stainless steel appliances (fridge, d/w, microwave, range) flows hand in hand with the living area creating an open concept. Enjoy showering in the stylish hall bath flaunting the most popular trends to include ceramic tiled tub surround with beautiful mosaic waterfall accent. Stackable washer and dryer in hallway for added convenience. Public transportation almost literally at your door-step (Septa bus 29 on Tasker, 45 on 11th/12th, 47 on 7th/8th). Center City, Rittenhouse, Graduate Hospital, Old City, and Northern Liberties (just to name a few) merely a quick Uber ride away! Pet friendly, but conditional on owner approval and will require additional deposit, if accepted. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord to pay water (cold) and sewer. Applicants must have acceptable credit, verifiable income and/or co-signers (if needed), and decent rental history (if any). There is a $60 non-refundable application fee and it does not guarantee rental of unit. First, Last, & Security due at lease signing. Renters Insurance is a must to cover your personal belongings and your own liability. Just makes sense!