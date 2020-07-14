Amenities
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Bluffs at Mountain Park Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans with unparalleled appointments, luxurious comfort and extraordinary conveniences. Dramatic two level townhomes situated in the Mountain Park area of Lake Oswego and conveniently located next to PCC-Sylvania Campus, minutes from the I-5 and 217 freeways, close to downtown Lake Oswego and Portland. Enjoy the walking trails and breathtaking views surrounding a woodland community. Come home to serenity at The Bluffs at Mountain Park.