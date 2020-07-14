Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet granite counters oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Bluffs at Mountain Park Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans with unparalleled appointments, luxurious comfort and extraordinary conveniences. Dramatic two level townhomes situated in the Mountain Park area of Lake Oswego and conveniently located next to PCC-Sylvania Campus, minutes from the I-5 and 217 freeways, close to downtown Lake Oswego and Portland. Enjoy the walking trails and breathtaking views surrounding a woodland community. Come home to serenity at The Bluffs at Mountain Park.