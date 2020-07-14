All apartments in Lake Oswego
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
The Bluffs at Mountain Park

50 Kerr Pkwy · (503) 217-2730
Location

50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Mt. Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 047 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 091 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bluffs at Mountain Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Bluffs at Mountain Park Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans with unparalleled appointments, luxurious comfort and extraordinary conveniences. Dramatic two level townhomes situated in the Mountain Park area of Lake Oswego and conveniently located next to PCC-Sylvania Campus, minutes from the I-5 and 217 freeways, close to downtown Lake Oswego and Portland. Enjoy the walking trails and breathtaking views surrounding a woodland community. Come home to serenity at The Bluffs at Mountain Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bluffs at Mountain Park have any available units?
The Bluffs at Mountain Park has 4 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bluffs at Mountain Park have?
Some of The Bluffs at Mountain Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bluffs at Mountain Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Bluffs at Mountain Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bluffs at Mountain Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bluffs at Mountain Park is pet friendly.
Does The Bluffs at Mountain Park offer parking?
Yes, The Bluffs at Mountain Park offers parking.
Does The Bluffs at Mountain Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bluffs at Mountain Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bluffs at Mountain Park have a pool?
Yes, The Bluffs at Mountain Park has a pool.
Does The Bluffs at Mountain Park have accessible units?
No, The Bluffs at Mountain Park does not have accessible units.
Does The Bluffs at Mountain Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bluffs at Mountain Park has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

The Oswegan
199 E Ave
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave
Lake Oswego, OR 97034

