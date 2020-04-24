3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous Mt. Park 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Condo in the Avocet Community. Access to Mt. Park Club House is included. - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/641f41f086



This great Townhome in Mt. Park is a must see! The living room and informal dining room have vaulted ceilings and large windows including a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck. The Galley kitchen has been recently updated with gorgeous granite counters and stainless steel appliance. Adjacent to the kitchen is an additional room perfect for dining, den or office. There is a powder bath off the entry way on the main lever. Travel upstairs and you will find the Master on-suite, 2 additional bedrooms and the main bathroom. The lower level has laundry with a new washer and dryer and large bonus/storage room. There is a large 2 car garage.



TERMS: 12 month lease



COUNTY: Multnomah



PET POLICY: One pet possible up to 30 lbs with additional deposit, proof of spay/neuter and Owner approval.



SPECIAL TERMS: Proof of renters' insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy. No smoking permitted on the premises. Tenants required to abide by HOA rules and regulations.



HEAT & COOLING: Heat Pump



UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, sewer, trash and recycling

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANTS: PGE



APPLIANCES: Electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer



GARAGE: 2 car garage with electric openers



VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS: Max 2 vehicles



HOA: Avocet



SCHOOLS:

Grade School: Stephenson

Middle School: Jackson

High School: Wilson



DIRECTIONS:



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



