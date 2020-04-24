All apartments in Lake Oswego
3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9

3101 Mcnary Parkway · (503) 635-4477
Location

3101 Mcnary Parkway, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Mt. Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Gorgeous Mt. Park 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Condo in the Avocet Community. Access to Mt. Park Club House is included. - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/641f41f086

This great Townhome in Mt. Park is a must see! The living room and informal dining room have vaulted ceilings and large windows including a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck. The Galley kitchen has been recently updated with gorgeous granite counters and stainless steel appliance. Adjacent to the kitchen is an additional room perfect for dining, den or office. There is a powder bath off the entry way on the main lever. Travel upstairs and you will find the Master on-suite, 2 additional bedrooms and the main bathroom. The lower level has laundry with a new washer and dryer and large bonus/storage room. There is a large 2 car garage.

TERMS: 12 month lease

COUNTY: Multnomah

PET POLICY: One pet possible up to 30 lbs with additional deposit, proof of spay/neuter and Owner approval.

SPECIAL TERMS: Proof of renters' insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy. No smoking permitted on the premises. Tenants required to abide by HOA rules and regulations.

HEAT & COOLING: Heat Pump

UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, sewer, trash and recycling
UTILITIES PAID BY TENANTS: PGE

APPLIANCES: Electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer

GARAGE: 2 car garage with electric openers

VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS: Max 2 vehicles

HOA: Avocet

SCHOOLS:
Grade School: Stephenson
Middle School: Jackson
High School: Wilson

DIRECTIONS:

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5828552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 have any available units?
3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 have?
Some of 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 currently offering any rent specials?
3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 pet-friendly?
No, 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 offer parking?
Yes, 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 does offer parking.
Does 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 have a pool?
No, 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 does not have a pool.
Does 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 have accessible units?
No, 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9 has units with dishwashers.
