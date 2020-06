Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan. Main living room has gas fireplace, wood flooring and is spacious. Double glass sliding doors open onto a nice private deck with amazing views of big trees and the Willamette River. The kitchen provides ample storage, good modern appliances and pretty counter tops. Generous sized bedroom with ample closet space. Modern bathroom. Located in beautiful Lake Oswego. No pets please. Tenant pays electric. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $65 credit and background check.



Please take a look at this property with a virtual tour as in person showings are currently suspended: https://youtu.be/8dXIWbhhwX4



(RLNE5698974)