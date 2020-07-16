All apartments in Lake Oswego
1199 Fairway Rd

1199 Fairway Road · (503) 636-2232 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1199 Fairway Road, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Uplands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1199 Fairway Rd · Avail. Aug 6

$6,750

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
media room
1199 Fairway Rd Available 08/06/20 Remarkable Estate on Oswego Lake Country Club Golf Course. - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.

This beautiful home is an extremely rare offering on Fairway Road. From the long driveway to the home to the outside fireplaces bordering the golf course, this home exudes elegance.

The entry opens into a beautiful living room, made for entertaining. There is a grand gas fireplace with built-ins and a media center. The vaulted ceilings and ornate woodwork give it a feel similar to Timberline Lodge. In the living room is also a bar area with seating and there are doors leading out to the patio. Next is a large office with south facing large windows, plenty of woodwork and built-ins. This too is vaulted and is large enough to hold meetings and entertain clients.

The kitchen is attached to the living room and is quite large. Amenities include tile and granite, a large island, an eating bar, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, a gas range with a flat cooktop and an automatic espresso machine. There is a breakfast area in the kitchen, this is also vaulted and surrounded by windows, it has a door out to the patio where you can sit with your morning coffee next to the outdoor gas fireplace.

Also on the main level you will find a half bathroom, a large laundry room with cabinets, a sink, washer and dryer and a place to hang clothes if needed. On the main floor is the grand master bedroom. This room has a gas fireplace and looks out to the gardens. The master bath is large, with plenty of custom tile work, a double walk in closet area with built in dressers, plantation shutters, a double headed shower with 4 body nozzles, double sinks, and a door leading out to a private garden area.

From the master there is a hallway leading to the bonus area that is also a private guest suite. This suite has a kitchenette area, a bonus/living room that can double as a media room or a place for a pool or ping pong table. There is also a full bedroom and full bathroom, perfect for long term visiting guests. Off of this bonus area is a hallway with another half bathroom and the door to the spacious three-car garage.

Upstairs is the bedroom wing featuring two very large suites separated by a media/play room with built-ins and a second laundry area. Each of these bedrooms has views to the golf course, built-in beds, built-in desks as well as large full bathrooms, one with a shower and the other with a tub shower.

The outside is spacious and ornate, with mature plantings that give privacy. There are two entertaining areas, one with a gas outdoor fireplace and the other with a large built in fire pit. This home is surrounded by the Oswego Lake private golf course and is a short walk to hiking trails. Downtown Lake Oswego is a short bike ride or walk away. You even have access to the Forest Hills boating and swimming easement on Lake Oswego (for a fee)!

Forest Hills Elementary, Lake Oswego Jr. and Sr. High Schools. No pets and no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1875350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 Fairway Rd have any available units?
1199 Fairway Rd has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 Fairway Rd have?
Some of 1199 Fairway Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 Fairway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1199 Fairway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 Fairway Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1199 Fairway Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 1199 Fairway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1199 Fairway Rd offers parking.
Does 1199 Fairway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1199 Fairway Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 Fairway Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1199 Fairway Rd has a pool.
Does 1199 Fairway Rd have accessible units?
No, 1199 Fairway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 Fairway Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1199 Fairway Rd has units with dishwashers.
