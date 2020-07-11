All apartments in Hillsboro
The Colonnade
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:57 PM

The Colonnade

20311 NW Colonnade Dr · (503) 217-2980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$1,583

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Colonnade.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
24hr maintenance
Recognized as a Top-Rated Community Six Years in a Row! Classic luxuries await you at The Colonnade Luxury Townhome Apartments, the elegant townhomes of Tanasbourne, Oregon. Our professional management team, numerous community amenities, and convenient online resident services make for an exceptional living experience. From the sophisticated tri-level plans with expansive great room designs to bonus rooms and the convenience of your own private garage, you'll discover a redefined comfort in your new townhome. Just steps away from the forest banks of Rock Creek, and minutes away from Oregon's premier employers, including Nike, Intel, and Textronix, THe Colonnade lets you escape while keeping you connected.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $150, 2 pets $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Colonnade have any available units?
The Colonnade has 3 units available starting at $1,583 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Colonnade have?
Some of The Colonnade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Colonnade currently offering any rent specials?
The Colonnade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Colonnade pet-friendly?
Yes, The Colonnade is pet friendly.
Does The Colonnade offer parking?
Yes, The Colonnade offers parking.
Does The Colonnade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Colonnade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Colonnade have a pool?
Yes, The Colonnade has a pool.
Does The Colonnade have accessible units?
No, The Colonnade does not have accessible units.
Does The Colonnade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Colonnade has units with dishwashers.
Does The Colonnade have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Colonnade has units with air conditioning.
