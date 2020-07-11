Amenities
Recognized as a Top-Rated Community Six Years in a Row! Classic luxuries await you at The Colonnade Luxury Townhome Apartments, the elegant townhomes of Tanasbourne, Oregon. Our professional management team, numerous community amenities, and convenient online resident services make for an exceptional living experience. From the sophisticated tri-level plans with expansive great room designs to bonus rooms and the convenience of your own private garage, you'll discover a redefined comfort in your new townhome. Just steps away from the forest banks of Rock Creek, and minutes away from Oregon's premier employers, including Nike, Intel, and Textronix, THe Colonnade lets you escape while keeping you connected.