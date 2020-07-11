Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub cable included dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal 24hr maintenance

Recognized as a Top-Rated Community Six Years in a Row! Classic luxuries await you at The Colonnade Luxury Townhome Apartments, the elegant townhomes of Tanasbourne, Oregon. Our professional management team, numerous community amenities, and convenient online resident services make for an exceptional living experience. From the sophisticated tri-level plans with expansive great room designs to bonus rooms and the convenience of your own private garage, you'll discover a redefined comfort in your new townhome. Just steps away from the forest banks of Rock Creek, and minutes away from Oregon's premier employers, including Nike, Intel, and Textronix, THe Colonnade lets you escape while keeping you connected.