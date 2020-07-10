/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Newberg, OR with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1100 N. Meridian St. 46
1100 North Meridian Street, Newberg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to George Fox University - Property Id: 308805 Comfortable condo in 55 plus neighborhood for rent. Newer luxury vinyl flooring on main floor. Living area and 1/2 bath main floor, 2 bedrooms, main bath, and laundry closet upstairs.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
480 Lair Lane
480 Lair Lane, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1345 sqft
This end unit features an open kitchen with an island, great room with plenty of space for a dining table, large master bedroom with walk in closet. Brand new carpet throughout. Laundry room closet upstairs with all the bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2275 Sam Parrett Dr.
2275 Sam Parrett Drive, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1424 sqft
Well Maintained Newberg Home - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is move in ready and features brand new paint throughout and freshly cleaned carpet!! Large living room that overlooks the dining nook and kitchen. Knotty alder kitchen cabinets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4402 Church Ave. NE
4402 Church Avenue, St. Paul, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms + 1 Bath in Shared House in St. Paul - 3 bedrooms + 1 bath in "East Wing" of single-level house on corner lot in St. Paul. Premises is also occupied by 4 others.
Results within 5 miles of Newberg
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Wilsonville
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
$1,286
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,304
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1013 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Results within 10 miles of Newberg
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1022 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 15 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302
20510 Southwest Roy Rogers Road, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1167 sqft
Hunters Ridge-Spacious Sherwood Condo! Gourmet Kitchen-High Ceilings-Gas Fireplace-Secured Building - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: Pet’s Possible with Owner Approval & Increased Deposit Approximate Sq.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Far West
28329 SW Belfast Lane
28329 Southwest Belfast Lane, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
3800 sqft
28329 SW Belfast Lane Available 09/02/20 Idyllic Home in the Coveted Villebois Community - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007
16668 Southwest Snowdale Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2877 sqft
Lovely North Bethany Home 3BR, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
303 Main St.
303 Main Street, Dayton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
978 sqft
2-Bedroom Apt in Downtown Dayton (Built in 2015) - Two-bedroom upstairs apartment with many upgraded features, located in downtown across from Courthouse Square Park.
1 of 20
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Far West
10855 SW Barber St
10855 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2090 sqft
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois.
1 of 21
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
12820 SW Dipper Ln # 100
12820 Southwest Dipper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1501 sqft
Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
29870 South West Minkler Lane
29870 SW Minkler Ln, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1666 sqft
Please note - this home comes un-furnished. Updated pictures will be posted once current occupants vacate the home.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORCorvallis, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR