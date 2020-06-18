All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

762 NW Harvest Moon Drive

762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive · (503) 292-8125 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR 97124
West Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 762 NW Harvest Moon Drive · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - ****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult): https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/IIZOE
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult (This home is not within City of PDX city limits): http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a pet (Pet Policy: 2 pets up to 30 pounds- security deposit increased by $500 per pet. Pet Screening profile must be completed along with the application.) or an ESA/Companion Animal: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
________________________________________________________

2 pets up to 30 pounds- security deposit increased by $500 per pet. This gorgeous 3bedroom + 23x14 sq. ft. bonus home is located on a quiet, safe street, close to Intel. This home has a formal living room, combo dining room, family room with gas fireplace, eating area, light & bright kitchen with all the appliances, laundry room on the main which comes with washer & dryer. Off the Kitchen is the slider which leads to the patio, and large fenced backyard. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, + huge bonus room, and master bedroom. The master bedroom has dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and huge walk-in closet. The upstairs also has a full bathroom. In addition, the home also comes with AC, and 2 car garage with opener. Directions: Glencoe Rd, Right onto NW Cory St, Cory becomes 9th Ave, Left onto NW Hertel, take 1sr right onto 312th, Take 1st Left onto NW Harvest Moon Dr.

Thank you for your interest in our company and this property/unit!
To view our website/other properties – www.mcneeley.com
For further questions please contact Sarah - E-mail: SarahU@mcneeley.com; Office #: 503-292-8125

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule an interior viewing. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. Please do not disturb current occupants.

**Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
- Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
- Rental history verification for all applicants applying
- Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
- If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.
- Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.

County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Screening Fee: $50
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 6/15 – Call Our Office!
Heat: Forced Air Gas
AC: YES
HOA – YES – Tenants must abide by all rules and regulations
Utilities included in rent: NONE
Appliances: Electric Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
Community Features:
Year Built: 2002
Levels: Multi-Level – 2
Parking: 2 car garage, Driveway, Street Parking
Fenced Backyard: Yes
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
Schools: Verify online
PET POLICY: Two small pets under 30 pounds – Must submit pet screening profile. Security Deposit increased by $500/pet.

**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE2380496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

