762 NW Harvest Moon Drive

2 pets up to 30 pounds- security deposit increased by $500 per pet. This gorgeous 3bedroom + 23x14 sq. ft. bonus home is located on a quiet, safe street, close to Intel. This home has a formal living room, combo dining room, family room with gas fireplace, eating area, light & bright kitchen with all the appliances, laundry room on the main which comes with washer & dryer. Off the Kitchen is the slider which leads to the patio, and large fenced backyard. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, + huge bonus room, and master bedroom. The master bedroom has dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and huge walk-in closet. The upstairs also has a full bathroom. In addition, the home also comes with AC, and 2 car garage with opener. Directions: Glencoe Rd, Right onto NW Cory St, Cory becomes 9th Ave, Left onto NW Hertel, take 1sr right onto 312th, Take 1st Left onto NW Harvest Moon Dr.



County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Screening Fee: $50

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 6/15 – Call Our Office!

Heat: Forced Air Gas

AC: YES

HOA – YES – Tenants must abide by all rules and regulations

Utilities included in rent: NONE

Appliances: Electric Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer

Community Features:

Year Built: 2002

Levels: Multi-Level – 2

Parking: 2 car garage, Driveway, Street Parking

Fenced Backyard: Yes

Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed

Schools: Verify online

PET POLICY: Two small pets under 30 pounds – Must submit pet screening profile. Security Deposit increased by $500/pet.



**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**



