6014 NE Maidstone St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Townhouse in Orenco Gardens! - Fabulous 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in the wonderful Orenco Gardens neighborhood! This beautiful brick front three story has almost 1,600 square feet to spread out in. On the first floor is a large office or game room with a half bathroom. There is also a 2 car garage entered from the alley. Upstairs on the mid level is a separate dining area with a small balcony and a guest bathroom. Sorry, but the HOA says only electric barbecues allowed on the balcony. Open living space with a great kitchen featuring large breakfast bar, and all white appliances including gas range. Living room with gas fireplace! Upstairs are two big master bedrooms with en-suites and soaring pitched ceilings.



Walk to shops, Max line, located near Intel and Sunset Hwy/26. The Orenco Max station is an easy walk. New Season, and many other cafes and restaurants are nearby.



More Details Please Review: *Direct Website Link: www.hollandprop.com/vacancies/

Property Features:

* Forced air heating & A/C with bonus amenity included: Portion of the monthly rent due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Home square footage: 1,593

* Year Built: 2003

* Parking: Two car garage, some street parking; no commercial looking vehicles.

* Heat: Gas force air

* Air Conditioning: Yes

* Washer/Dryer: Included for tenants convenience.



Lease Terms:

* Please carefully review the screening criteria completely at hollandprop.com; click on 'Search Homes For Rent'.

* Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities, HOA dues are paid by owner.

* Landscaping is maintained by the HOA

* Tenant agrees to abide by HOA & CCRs - HOA does not allow any gas or charcoal grills, they only allow electric BBQ's.

* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older

* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent

* Security Deposit: $2,000

* Minimum Credit Score: 600

* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.

* No Smoking on the premises

* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application

* Pet Policy: No Pets // Required profile for every applicant (free) --> hollandprop.petscreening.com



Location:

* Directions: Cornelius Pass and Cornell, go west on Cornell, then south on NW 231st. Take a right at Alder (just past the Max station). Left on Rothbury Ave. and right on Maidstone.

* Washington County

* Schools: Quatama Elementary, J W Poynter Middle, Liberty High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change

* Showings: Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/17p1g



*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any question: 503-902-1022 ex 2 (open during regular business hours)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3483495)