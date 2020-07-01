All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 AM

1747 NE Carole Ct

1747 Northeast Carole Court · (503) 253-5455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northwest Hillsboro

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1747 NE Carole Ct · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2242 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc.
This property is located outside Portland city limits.
Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.
All property showings are by appointment only. Gordon Properties, Inc. requires a separate complete application from each person age 18 and older who will be living at the premises before we schedule a property showing.
Please see below for more information on the screening process.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This Hillsboro home is located on a cul-de-sac and features a large yard with mature landscaping, sprinkler system, patio and deck.
The home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, an attached double car garage, forced air gas heat, fireplace and lots of windows with lots of natural light.
Appliances included are range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and washer/dryer.
Water, sewer and yard care are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

TERMS:
•Minimum gross household income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent
•One year rental agreement.
•NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. Smoking and vaping is prohibited everywhere on the property.
•Marijuana and marijuana products are prohibited everywhere on the property.
•No pets allowed.
•Security Deposit = minimum 1.75 times monthly rent (*may be increased depending on screening results).
•Per Oregon landlord tenant law, all landlords in the state of Oregon must allow Section 8 voucher holders to apply for a unit and be screened in accordance to the landlord’s Screening Policy.
•We allow service/ assistance/ companion animal(s) at all of our properties with recent proper documentation from applicant’s current local physician, psychiatrist, social worker, or other mental health professional.

ALL MONIES FOR APPLICATION AND MOVE-IN PAID TO GORDON PROPERTIES, INC. MUST BE CERTIFIED FUNDS (CASHIER'S CHECK OR MONEY ORDERS).

SCREENING PROCESS:
* Gordon Properties, Inc. will process complete application(s) in the order they are received.
* Incomplete applications will not be processed. An application is only considered complete when all prospective occupants have submitted a separate application, when all application(s) provide photo ID, when all application(s) provide written proof of current, ongoing income and when all application(s) provide a minimum of 6 years of residential history.
* Upon receipt of fully completed application(s), Gordon Properties, Inc. will pre-screen the application(s) to ensure it complies with our Screening Policy (the first pages of the application packet).
* If the application(s) meet our Screening Policy, we will schedule a property showing. An application screening charge of $50.00 per applicant in certified funds is due at the property showing to continue processing the application after the showing. If you choose not to continue the application, there is no fee. The application screening charge is non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5596408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 NE Carole Ct have any available units?
1747 NE Carole Ct has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1747 NE Carole Ct have?
Some of 1747 NE Carole Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 NE Carole Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1747 NE Carole Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 NE Carole Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1747 NE Carole Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 1747 NE Carole Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1747 NE Carole Ct offers parking.
Does 1747 NE Carole Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1747 NE Carole Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 NE Carole Ct have a pool?
No, 1747 NE Carole Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1747 NE Carole Ct have accessible units?
No, 1747 NE Carole Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 NE Carole Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1747 NE Carole Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1747 NE Carole Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1747 NE Carole Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
