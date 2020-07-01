1747 NE Carole Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc.

This property is located outside Portland city limits.

Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.

All property showings are by appointment only. Gordon Properties, Inc. requires a separate complete application from each person age 18 and older who will be living at the premises before we schedule a property showing.

Please see below for more information on the screening process.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This Hillsboro home is located on a cul-de-sac and features a large yard with mature landscaping, sprinkler system, patio and deck.

The home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, an attached double car garage, forced air gas heat, fireplace and lots of windows with lots of natural light.

Appliances included are range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and washer/dryer.

Water, sewer and yard care are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



TERMS:

•Minimum gross household income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent

•One year rental agreement.

•NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. Smoking and vaping is prohibited everywhere on the property.

•Marijuana and marijuana products are prohibited everywhere on the property.

•No pets allowed.

•Security Deposit = minimum 1.75 times monthly rent (*may be increased depending on screening results).

•Per Oregon landlord tenant law, all landlords in the state of Oregon must allow Section 8 voucher holders to apply for a unit and be screened in accordance to the landlord’s Screening Policy.

•We allow service/ assistance/ companion animal(s) at all of our properties with recent proper documentation from applicant’s current local physician, psychiatrist, social worker, or other mental health professional.



ALL MONIES FOR APPLICATION AND MOVE-IN PAID TO GORDON PROPERTIES, INC. MUST BE CERTIFIED FUNDS (CASHIER'S CHECK OR MONEY ORDERS).



SCREENING PROCESS:

* Gordon Properties, Inc. will process complete application(s) in the order they are received.

* Incomplete applications will not be processed. An application is only considered complete when all prospective occupants have submitted a separate application, when all application(s) provide photo ID, when all application(s) provide written proof of current, ongoing income and when all application(s) provide a minimum of 6 years of residential history.

* Upon receipt of fully completed application(s), Gordon Properties, Inc. will pre-screen the application(s) to ensure it complies with our Screening Policy (the first pages of the application packet).

* If the application(s) meet our Screening Policy, we will schedule a property showing. An application screening charge of $50.00 per applicant in certified funds is due at the property showing to continue processing the application after the showing. If you choose not to continue the application, there is no fee. The application screening charge is non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5596408)