Powell Valley Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center carport coffee bar courtyard dog park hot tub package receiving playground

Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans. As a resident of Powell Valley Farms, you will enjoy our upgraded fitness center, relax in our resort-style pool or spend some time in our spa. Our pet-friendly apartments are near the I-84 and the I-205. For our commuters, we're near the Tri-Met bus lines, which means you are near downtown Portland, downtown Historic Gresham, and near shopping at Gresham station. We offer pet-friendly 1, 2, & 3-bedroom floor plans just minutes from Gresham's finest shopping and dining. You get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.