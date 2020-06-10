All apartments in Gresham
Powell Valley Apartments
How many bedrooms do you need?
/
Gresham, OR
/
Powell Valley Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Powell Valley Apartments

1500 SW Pleasant View Dr · (323) 312-5079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 Off Move In
Location

1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR 97080
Gresham-Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit O-164 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit L-148 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit D-318 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Powell Valley Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
package receiving
playground
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans. As a resident of Powell Valley Farms, you will enjoy our upgraded fitness center, relax in our resort-style pool or spend some time in our spa. Our pet-friendly apartments are near the I-84 and the I-205. For our commuters, we're near the Tri-Met bus lines, which means you are near downtown Portland, downtown Historic Gresham, and near shopping at Gresham station. We offer pet-friendly 1, 2, & 3-bedroom floor plans just minutes from Gresham's finest shopping and dining. You get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Powell Valley Apartments have any available units?
Powell Valley Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Powell Valley Apartments have?
Some of Powell Valley Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Powell Valley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Powell Valley Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $300 Off Move In
Is Powell Valley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Powell Valley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Powell Valley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Powell Valley Apartments offers parking.
Does Powell Valley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Powell Valley Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Powell Valley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Powell Valley Apartments has a pool.
Does Powell Valley Apartments have accessible units?
No, Powell Valley Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Powell Valley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Powell Valley Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Powell Valley Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Powell Valley Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
