Powell Valley Apartments

Amenities
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans. As a resident of Powell Valley Farms, you will enjoy our upgraded fitness center, relax in our resort-style pool or spend some time in our spa. Our pet-friendly apartments are near the I-84 and the I-205. For our commuters, we're near the Tri-Met bus lines, which means you are near downtown Portland, downtown Historic Gresham, and near shopping at Gresham station. We offer pet-friendly 1, 2, & 3-bedroom floor plans just minutes from Gresham's finest shopping and dining. You get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.