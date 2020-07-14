Royal Greens Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park guest parking package receiving

Welcome to Royal Greens; a community tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course. A boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living. Over-sized floor plans offer room for real living, enhanced by serene seclusion. Amenities include covered parking, a sparkling, heated pool and a beautiful park close by for play and picnics - all this just minutes from great shopping, restaurants, and excellent freeway access. Take a personalized tour of our community today!