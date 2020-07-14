All apartments in Gresham
Royal Greens Apartments
Royal Greens Apartments

2124 NE 19th St · (971) 314-4597
Location

2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR 97030
Gresham-Northeast

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Two Bed One Bath-1

$1,245

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Two Bed One Bath-2

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Two Bed Two Bath-1

$1,355

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Three Bedrooms Townhome-1

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1787 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Greens Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
guest parking
package receiving
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.\n\nWelcome to Royal Greens; a community tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course. A boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living. Over-sized floor plans offer room for real living, enhanced by serene seclusion. Amenities include covered parking, a sparkling, heated pool and a beautiful park close by for play and picnics - all this just minutes from great shopping, restaurants, and excellent freeway access. Take a personalized tour of our community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - (1) Months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: 1 -$25, 2- $35
restrictions: Weight limit 25lbs. Breed Restrictions, call community for more details.
Parking Details: 1 carport per unit, guess parking available, street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Greens Apartments have any available units?
Royal Greens Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,245 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,700. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Royal Greens Apartments have?
Some of Royal Greens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Greens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Greens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Greens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Greens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Royal Greens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Royal Greens Apartments offers parking.
Does Royal Greens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royal Greens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Greens Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Royal Greens Apartments has a pool.
Does Royal Greens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Royal Greens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Greens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Greens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Royal Greens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Royal Greens Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
