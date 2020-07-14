All apartments in Gresham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Campbell Park

2897 NE Rene Ave · (305) 842-2305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR 97030
Gresham-Northeast

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2757 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 2763 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 2859 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Campbell Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats. Located on 12 beautifully landscaped and park-like acres, Campbell Park has all the amenities you've been waiting for. Clubhouse, fitness center, seasonal heated pool, tennis courts and 24-hour emergency maintenance are just a few examples of why our residents love living here. Our friendly, on-site staff is here to help you in any way possible with your move. Campbell Park is conveniently located near all your favorite shops, dining and entertainment. Mt. Hood Community College is located one mile from your doorstep, and Gresham Station Shopping Center is a quick drive less than 10 minutes from home. Campbell Park is also easily accessed by I-84 just minutes away. If convenience and comfort are important to you and your family, look no further!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300-1st months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Over 35lbs, Breed restrictions may applys
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot or garages ($100).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Campbell Park have any available units?
Campbell Park has 6 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Campbell Park have?
Some of Campbell Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Campbell Park currently offering any rent specials?
Campbell Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Campbell Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Campbell Park is pet friendly.
Does Campbell Park offer parking?
Yes, Campbell Park offers parking.
Does Campbell Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Campbell Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Campbell Park have a pool?
Yes, Campbell Park has a pool.
Does Campbell Park have accessible units?
No, Campbell Park does not have accessible units.
Does Campbell Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Campbell Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Campbell Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Campbell Park does not have units with air conditioning.
