Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court

Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats. Located on 12 beautifully landscaped and park-like acres, Campbell Park has all the amenities you've been waiting for. Clubhouse, fitness center, seasonal heated pool, tennis courts and 24-hour emergency maintenance are just a few examples of why our residents love living here. Our friendly, on-site staff is here to help you in any way possible with your move. Campbell Park is conveniently located near all your favorite shops, dining and entertainment. Mt. Hood Community College is located one mile from your doorstep, and Gresham Station Shopping Center is a quick drive less than 10 minutes from home. Campbell Park is also easily accessed by I-84 just minutes away. If convenience and comfort are important to you and your family, look no further!