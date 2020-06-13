140 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gresham, OR
Situated just east of Portland at the feet of the majestic Mt. Hood, Gresham has evolved in recent years from a sparsely populated town into a vibrant, bustling urban/suburban landscape boasting more than 100,000 residents.
A Glance at Gresham
Gresham today boasts a variety of attractions for a wide range of residents, including:
Easy access to the mother ship. Portland is easily achievable thanks to the MAX light rail, which conveniently links the two cities.
Entertainment. Many parts of town are dotted with trails, parks, picnic areas, basketball courts, and walking/biking paths. The historic downtown area, which is home to the renowned Mt. Hood Jazz Festival every August, is lined with boutiques, galleries, and eateries that attract a mix of shoppers, curiosity seekers, and sidewalk surfers. Gresham also boasts a modest number of pubs, clubs, sports bars, and other assorted watering holes.
Peace at an affordable price. An apartment that costs you two grand or more in Portland is likely to go for $1200 or less in Gresham, and it’s easy to see why the city’s population has spiked by nearly twenty percent in the past twenty years. See more
Finding an apartment in Gresham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.