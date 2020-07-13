The Zimmer

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300.00 on approved credit, up to a full months rent.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Up to 35lbs, breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Free open parking.
Storage Details: Select homes have additional exterior storage closets.