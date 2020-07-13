All apartments in Gresham
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

The Zimmer

165 Southwest Eastman Parkway · (833) 877-9660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR 97080
Holly Brook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 70 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Zimmer.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time. A spirit of authenticity: genuine kindness from our helpful staff, and an atmosphere of calm throughout. Welcome to The Zimmer Apartments: a breath of fresh air, and a place you’re proud to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300.00 on approved credit, up to a full months rent.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Up to 35lbs, breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Free open parking.
Storage Details: Select homes have additional exterior storage closets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Zimmer have any available units?
The Zimmer has 5 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Zimmer have?
Some of The Zimmer's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Zimmer currently offering any rent specials?
The Zimmer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Zimmer pet-friendly?
Yes, The Zimmer is pet friendly.
Does The Zimmer offer parking?
Yes, The Zimmer offers parking.
Does The Zimmer have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Zimmer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Zimmer have a pool?
Yes, The Zimmer has a pool.
Does The Zimmer have accessible units?
Yes, The Zimmer has accessible units.
Does The Zimmer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Zimmer has units with dishwashers.
Does The Zimmer have units with air conditioning?
No, The Zimmer does not have units with air conditioning.
