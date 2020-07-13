/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
124 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oregon City, OR
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Barclay Hills
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gaffney Lane
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
866 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Hillendale
Berryhill Park Apartments
13945 S Beavercreek, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Berryhill Park Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
14 Units Available
Clackamette Park
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
Barclay Hills
Pleasant Square
788 Pleasant Avenue, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
850 sqft
788 Pleasant Avenue #11 Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Bungalow Apartment Home! Great Location! - Welcome to Pleasant Square! Pleasant Square Apartments features single-level duplex homes with enclosed patios and yards to enjoy at your whim.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Hillendale
Hilltop Court
158 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1046 sqft
Hilltop Court Apartments 158 Warner-Milne Road #1006 Available 07/17/20 Spacious 2 Bed Townhouse To Call Home Apply Today! - “Self-guided Tours of Sanitized Homes Available” Wouldn’t it be nice to live one block away from a year-round farmer’s
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Rivercrest
Mt. Pleasant Apartments
1208 Linn Ave, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mt. Pleasant Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
1207 Division St.
1207 Division Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Oregon City - Willamette Falls Hospital - Approx 1/3 acre lot, spacious living room is approx 340SF, master bedroom (approx 240SF) on main level and 2nd & 3rd bedrooms on 2nd level, newer carpet, kitchen with oak cabinetry and gas stove, separate
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
911 Jefferson Street
911 Jefferson Street, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1362 sqft
Enjoy living in a piece of history! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with additional finished loft space perfect for a third bedroom or playroom. Loft space has large walk in closet. Home is located in the historic district of Oregon City.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon City
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Gladstone
1160 Clayton Way
1160 Clayton Way, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2245 sqft
1160 Clayton Way Available 04/27/20 Spacious 3 Bed 3 Bath split-level home w/easy access to I-205 - Fully-fenced, split-level home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace, livingroom and family room, large storage room, indoor laundry and a
Results within 5 miles of Oregon City
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
7 Units Available
Rock Creek
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Southgate
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,485
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
8 Units Available
Southgate
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Sunnyside
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,414
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Southgate
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1148 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,334
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Island Station
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Southgate
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
10 Units Available
Clackamas
Boulder Gardens
16751 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1030 sqft
At Boulder Gardens, you'll find an extraordinary community to accommodate the life-style you crave! Our distinctive two bedroom, 1.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,144
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
3 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Foothills
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peg Tree in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Oregon City 1 BedroomsOregon City 2 BedroomsOregon City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOregon City 3 BedroomsOregon City Accessible ApartmentsOregon City Apartments with Balcony
Oregon City Apartments with GarageOregon City Apartments with GymOregon City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOregon City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOregon City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR