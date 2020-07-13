/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
90 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Troutdale, OR
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Heights
518 SW 257th Ave, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3819 SE Stott Ave.
3819 Southeast Stott Avenue, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1680 sqft
3819 SE Stott Ave.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
971 SW 24th Street
971 Southwest 24th Street, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1455 sqft
Remodeled Single Level Attached Home Troutdale & Pet Friendly - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.com Website: http://ppirentals.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
971 South West 24th Street
971 SW 24th St, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1455 sqft
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.com Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
Results within 1 mile of Troutdale
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,183
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Gresham-Northeast
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Gresham-Northeast
2950 NE 23rd St. #86
2950 Northeast 23rd Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
650 sqft
East Wind Apartment Homes! Beautiful remodeled two Bedroom with Granite counter-tops and open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Troutdale
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Holly Brook
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,188
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
37 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,350
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
83 Units Available
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1241 sqft
Kielo at Grass Valley offers a sophisticated and convenient living opportunity for those searching for a home nestled in nature without sacrificing easy access to the city. Kielo is your invitation to a life without compromise.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Gresham-Northwest
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,617
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1567 sqft
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Mt. Hood
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,327
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
12 Units Available
Gresham-Southwest
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Parc East
4290 Addy Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc East Apartments in Washougal, Washington, offers pet friendly two bedroom apartments. Our spacious homes feature black and silver appliances, wood-style flooring, large patios, and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
9 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
19 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Gresham-North Central
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,390
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Rockwood
Arbor Place
19550 East Burnside Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Place in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
11 Units Available
Rockwood
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Wilkes East
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WACanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA