Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

3724 SE 24th Ct.

3724 Southeast 24th Court · (503) 723-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3724 Southeast 24th Court, Gresham, OR 97080
Kelly Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3724 SE 24th Ct. · Avail. Aug 10

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3724 SE 24th Ct. Available 08/10/20 1 Level Home w/2 Car-Gar-** Many updates throughout ! On Cul-de-sac! Trex Deck and Huge Fenced Yard! - This home is in excellent condition! All One level with dark hardwood flooring, large main living room-kitchen nook area and kitchen features all stainless steel appliances. Slider off kitchen to a huge Trex deck, then very large yard has garden boxes - grassy yard - and shed for tenant use. 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths with one bedroom a master. 2-car garage with washer-dryer hookups. Nice residential neighborhood and home sits at end of cul-de-sac. Great Gresham/Barlow school district. 1 year lease, no smoking. 1 only adult pet must be 2 years or older, spayed or neutered, 25 lbs or less. add'l deposit if pet approved, Breed restrictions. Drive by 1st, then call #503-956-1043 OR #503-723-7700 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Go To: www.priorityoneproperties.com Tenant page, then tenant overview to click on tab for screening criteria. $45 screening fee per person over 18 years, apply online. 1 year lease ( Play structure shown will be taken down. Home will be unfurnished )
** Occupied - Please drive by only do not disturb tenants - Home is shown by appointment only **

(RLNE3720185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 SE 24th Ct. have any available units?
3724 SE 24th Ct. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3724 SE 24th Ct. have?
Some of 3724 SE 24th Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 SE 24th Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3724 SE 24th Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 SE 24th Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 SE 24th Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3724 SE 24th Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3724 SE 24th Ct. offers parking.
Does 3724 SE 24th Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 SE 24th Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 SE 24th Ct. have a pool?
No, 3724 SE 24th Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3724 SE 24th Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3724 SE 24th Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 SE 24th Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 SE 24th Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3724 SE 24th Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3724 SE 24th Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
