3724 SE 24th Ct. Available 08/10/20 1 Level Home w/2 Car-Gar-** Many updates throughout ! On Cul-de-sac! Trex Deck and Huge Fenced Yard! - This home is in excellent condition! All One level with dark hardwood flooring, large main living room-kitchen nook area and kitchen features all stainless steel appliances. Slider off kitchen to a huge Trex deck, then very large yard has garden boxes - grassy yard - and shed for tenant use. 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths with one bedroom a master. 2-car garage with washer-dryer hookups. Nice residential neighborhood and home sits at end of cul-de-sac. Great Gresham/Barlow school district. 1 year lease, no smoking. 1 only adult pet must be 2 years or older, spayed or neutered, 25 lbs or less. add'l deposit if pet approved, Breed restrictions. Drive by 1st, then call #503-956-1043 OR #503-723-7700 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Go To: www.priorityoneproperties.com Tenant page, then tenant overview to click on tab for screening criteria. $45 screening fee per person over 18 years, apply online. 1 year lease ( Play structure shown will be taken down. Home will be unfurnished )

** Occupied - Please drive by only do not disturb tenants - Home is shown by appointment only **



(RLNE3720185)