167 Apartments for rent in Gresham, OR with parking
Greetings, citizens of Gresham, and welcome to the online hub for your apartment hunting adventures! Situated just east of Portland at the feet of the majestic Mt. Hood, Gresham has evolved in recent years from a sparsely populated town into a vibrant, bustling urban/suburban landscape boasting more than 100,000 residents. So what do you say? Are you ready to find your dream dwellings in one of Oregon’s fastest growing, most pocketbook-friendly communities? Then stick with us, because a primo...
A Glance at Gresham
Gresham today boasts a variety of attractions for a wide range of residents, including:
Easy access to the mother ship. Portland is easily achievable thanks to the MAX light rail, which conveniently links the two cities.
Entertainment. Many parts of town are dotted with trails, parks, picnic areas, basketball courts, and walking/biking paths. The historic downtown area, which is home to the renowned Mt. Hood Jazz Festival every August, is lined with boutiques, galleries, and eateries that attract a mix of shoppers, curiosity seekers, and sidewalk surfers. Gresham also boasts a modest number of pubs, clubs, sports bars, and other assorted watering holes.
Peace at an affordable price. An apartment that costs you two grand or more in Portland is likely to go for $1200 or less in Gresham, and it’s easy to see why the city’s population has spiked by nearly twenty percent in the past twenty years. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gresham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.