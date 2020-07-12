167 Apartments for rent in Gresham, OR with parking

Greetings, citizens of Gresham, and welcome to the online hub for your apartment hunting adventures! Situated just east of Portland at the feet of the majestic Mt. Hood, Gresham has evolved in recent years from a sparsely populated town into a vibrant, bustling urban/suburban landscape boasting more than 100,000 residents. So what do you say? Are you ready to find your dream dwellings in one of Oregon’s fastest growing, most pocketbook-friendly communities? Then stick with us, because a primo...

A Glance at Gresham

Gresham today boasts a variety of attractions for a wide range of residents, including:

Easy access to the mother ship. Portland is easily achievable thanks to the MAX light rail, which conveniently links the two cities.

Entertainment. Many parts of town are dotted with trails, parks, picnic areas, basketball courts, and walking/biking paths. The historic downtown area, which is home to the renowned Mt. Hood Jazz Festival every August, is lined with boutiques, galleries, and eateries that attract a mix of shoppers, curiosity seekers, and sidewalk surfers. Gresham also boasts a modest number of pubs, clubs, sports bars, and other assorted watering holes.

Peace at an affordable price. An apartment that costs you two grand or more in Portland is likely to go for $1200 or less in Gresham, and it’s easy to see why the city’s population has spiked by nearly twenty percent in the past twenty years. See more