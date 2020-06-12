/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gresham, OR
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
924 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Gresham-Centennial
3 Units Available
Silverwood
4777 Southwest 11th Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
985 sqft
Cozy apartments feature open layouts and in-unit washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Near public transit stops along Route 26. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Gresham-Southwest
11 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
895 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gresham-Northeast
11 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1050 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mt. Hood
8 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
968 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Gresham-Northwest
12 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Kelly Creek
10 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Gresham-North Central
8 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
Gresham-North Central
19 Units Available
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
905 sqft
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Powell Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Point
3359 Southeast Powell Valley Road, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Sierra Point is a brand new Community with luxury apartment homes. We have one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each floor plan has a cozy non wood burning fireplace that is sure to be the focal point of your living room.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Gresham-Centennial
5 Units Available
Trailside Apartments
4850 SW 11th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1075 sqft
Welcome home to Trailside Apartment Homes nestled at the foot of Powell Butte, in the well-established Highland neighborhood of Gresham.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Gresham-Southwest
2 Units Available
Springwater Trail
1324 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
At Springwater Trail you will enjoy country living with city convenience. Located on main bus routes and just minutes form the Max, you can work, shop and enjoy the city; then come home and relax in your year round spa.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Gresham-Northeast
Contact for Availability
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Pleasant Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Gresham-North Central
10 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 27 at 07:28pm
$
Centennial
Contact for Availability
Foothills
4114 Southeast 174th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
In the beautiful hills of Portland we offer 2 bedroom, 2 bath homes, tucked away in a private landscaped corner of SE Powell and 174th. This intimate community is professionally managed by devoted award winning on-site staff.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow Apartments
2079 Southwest 257th Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
985 sqft
Kings Meadow is conveniently located within minutes of I-84, Mt. Hood Community College, Downtown Troutdale and Reynolds High School.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Wilkes
3 Units Available
Zachary Park
3601 Ne 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
750 sqft
Your new home at Zachary Park provides full, gourmet-style kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals along with plenty of closet space, oversized floor plans and your choice of patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Bennington
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1020 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Fisher's Landing East
10 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Argay
2 Units Available
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
$
Rock Creek
6 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
936 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
