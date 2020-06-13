/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
44 Accessible Apartments for rent in Gresham, OR
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mt. Hood
9 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wilkes East
8 Units Available
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Gresham-Southwest
1 Unit Available
Springwater Trail
1324 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Springwater Trail you will enjoy country living with city convenience. Located on main bus routes and just minutes form the Max, you can work, shop and enjoy the city; then come home and relax in your year round spa.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holly Brook
4 Units Available
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,049
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
870 sqft
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gresham-Northeast
6 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
Gresham-North Central
19 Units Available
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holly Brook
4 Units Available
Hollycrest South
700 SW Eastman Pkwy, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
900 sqft
Located along the Springwater Corridor, this complex offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Units offer washer and dryer hookups, open living rooms, and patios off the master bedroom.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Gresham-Centennial
5 Units Available
Trailside Apartments
4850 SW 11th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Trailside Apartment Homes nestled at the foot of Powell Butte, in the well-established Highland neighborhood of Gresham.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 26 at 03:22pm
Powell Valley
1 Unit Available
Kane Garden Court Apartments
3235 Southeast 1st Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
The Kane Garden Court Apartments offers comfortable and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including refrigerator, range and dishwasher and patio or balcony with extra storage. Pets welcome!
Results within 1 mile of Gresham
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilkes
3 Units Available
Zachary Park
3601 Ne 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1044 sqft
Your new home at Zachary Park provides full, gourmet-style kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals along with plenty of closet space, oversized floor plans and your choice of patios or balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Gresham
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Rock Creek
7 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
936 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,016
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Bennington
13 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,210
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Argay
2 Units Available
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Street Station in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 2 at 09:27am
Cascade Park
1 Unit Available
White Peaks Apartments
907 Southeast Park Crest Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1218 sqft
907 SE Park Crest Avenue Available 06/20/20 White Peaks Townhomes * Garage, Fireplace, Laundry Hook Ups, & Fenced Backyard - This community is comprised of spacious townhomes centrally located right off of Mill Plain Blvd with easy access to I-205.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Hampton Heights
518 SW 257th Ave, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
975 sqft
Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other.
Results within 10 miles of Gresham
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Landover - Sharmel
9 Units Available
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1092 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kerns
93 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Image
10 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Similar Pages
Gresham 1 BedroomsGresham 2 BedroomsGresham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGresham 3 BedroomsGresham Accessible ApartmentsGresham Apartments under $1,100Gresham Apartments under $1,200
Gresham Apartments under $1,400Gresham Apartments with BalconyGresham Apartments with GarageGresham Apartments with GymGresham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGresham Apartments with Parking