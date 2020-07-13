/
apartments under 1200
47 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Gresham, OR
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
2 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
954 sqft
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Wilkes East
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Holly Brook
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
870 sqft
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Holly Brook
Hollycrest South
700 SW Eastman Pkwy, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Located along the Springwater Corridor, this complex offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Units offer washer and dryer hookups, open living rooms, and patios off the master bedroom.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,183
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Rockwood
Arbor Place
19550 East Burnside Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Place in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 8 at 09:14pm
4 Units Available
Wilkes East
Village Court
17899 NE Oregon St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to convenient living at Village Court Apartments. Enjoy life at Village Court, with easy access to I-84, Max, shopping and entertainment. Choose from a variety of spacious apartments, each with lots of storage space and modern amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Holly Brook
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,188
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
9 Units Available
Kelly Creek
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,135
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1185 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Gresham-North Central
1437 NE Hogan PL
1437 Northeast Hogan Place, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL FULLY UPDATED UNIT # 1437 This one bedroom, garden floor apartment has been renovated throughout and has a peaceful courtyard view from its large double windows.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Powell Valley
252 NE Kane Drive #104
252 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious apartment with an open floor plan, tons of natural light and closet space with lots of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Gresham
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Wilkes
Executive 1801
1801 NE 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Just minutes to Beale Street, I-240, and I-40 in the Raleigh/Bartlett market area. Units with gallery-style kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, tile floors, and private balconies/patios.
Results within 5 miles of Gresham
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,042
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
3 Units Available
Centennial
Eaton Village
2550 Southeast 157th Avenue Apt 47, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
839 sqft
Come enjoy our quiet, professionally landscaped community nestled in SE Portland! Shopping, dining, dancing, cinema and bus line all within walking distance.
Last updated June 30 at 04:42pm
2 Units Available
Powellhurst-Gilbert
Gilhurst
12330 SE Bush St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Gilhurst is located at 12330 SE Bush Street Portland, OR and is managed by Dalton Management, Inc. , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 10 miles of Gresham
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
5 Units Available
Lewelling
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Southgate
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
73 Units Available
Sylvan-Highlands
Tabor Commons
1020 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$875
239 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
480 sqft
Rich in History. Tabor Commons, formally known Worldview, has been transformed into a beautiful vintage, modern apartment community located in the amazing Mt. Tabor neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
81 Units Available
Kerns
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,168
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,428
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Richmond
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Hollywood
Laurel 42
4242 Northeast Halsey Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
894 sqft
Laurel42 is contemporary living with a hint of vintage charm. If you’re looking for a thoughtfully-designed home with access to thoroughfares and transit hubs, and an artsy, bustling neighborhood, then Laurel42 is for you. Your Urban Oasis Awaits
