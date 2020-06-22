All apartments in Gresham
24030 Southeast Oak Street

24030 Southeast Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

24030 Southeast Oak Street, Gresham, OR 97030
Gresham-North Central

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.

This beautiful and spacious ranch style home features a living room, dining area with ceiling fan and kitchen with tile flooring, glass-top range and a dishwasher, (fridge needed, 35 1/2" x 66"). There is also a family room with fireplace, central A/C, laundry room with hook ups, attached double car garage with door opener plus some storage space and there is extra parking. The front yard is partially fenced and there is a patio in the fully fenced back yard. Electric heat and electric water heater. NO SMOKING ON INTERIOR! NO PETS ALLOWED! TENANTS WILL BE CHARGED MONTHLY FOR GARBAGE, COST DEPENDS ON THE LEVEL OF SERVICE REQUESTED.

Close to bus line, freeway access, shopping, eateries, schools and parks.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR

Schools: Highland Elementary, Clear Creek Middle, Gresham High

Renter's Insurance is Required: $100,000 in liability.

Walk Score: 52 - Somewhat Walkable
Transit Score: 35 - Some Transit
Bike Score: 68 - Bikeable

Directions: From SE Stark St. turn North onto SE 238th Ave. then turn East on SE Oak St., located on the NE corner of SE Oak St. and SE 241st Ct.

NOTE: Application is NOT considered complete until receipt of screening charge per person over 18 as well as no missing info on the application. Contact Kerr Properties, Inc. for details. Terms and conditions apply. Applications are processed first come, first serve.

Tenants will automatically be enrolled in the FilterEasy program upon move-in for $15.00 a month if applicable unless proper notification is provided to Kerr Properties, Inc. within three business days from application approval.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24030 Southeast Oak Street have any available units?
24030 Southeast Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham, OR.
What amenities does 24030 Southeast Oak Street have?
Some of 24030 Southeast Oak Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24030 Southeast Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
24030 Southeast Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24030 Southeast Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 24030 Southeast Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham.
Does 24030 Southeast Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 24030 Southeast Oak Street does offer parking.
Does 24030 Southeast Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24030 Southeast Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24030 Southeast Oak Street have a pool?
No, 24030 Southeast Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 24030 Southeast Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 24030 Southeast Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24030 Southeast Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24030 Southeast Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 24030 Southeast Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24030 Southeast Oak Street has units with air conditioning.
