24030 Southeast Oak Street

This beautiful and spacious ranch style home features a living room, dining area with ceiling fan and kitchen with tile flooring, glass-top range and a dishwasher, (fridge needed, 35 1/2" x 66"). There is also a family room with fireplace, central A/C, laundry room with hook ups, attached double car garage with door opener plus some storage space and there is extra parking. The front yard is partially fenced and there is a patio in the fully fenced back yard. Electric heat and electric water heater. NO SMOKING ON INTERIOR! NO PETS ALLOWED! TENANTS WILL BE CHARGED MONTHLY FOR GARBAGE, COST DEPENDS ON THE LEVEL OF SERVICE REQUESTED.



Close to bus line, freeway access, shopping, eateries, schools and parks.



PET POLICY: No pets allowed.



LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR



Schools: Highland Elementary, Clear Creek Middle, Gresham High



Renter's Insurance is Required: $100,000 in liability.



Walk Score: 52 - Somewhat Walkable

Transit Score: 35 - Some Transit

Bike Score: 68 - Bikeable



Directions: From SE Stark St. turn North onto SE 238th Ave. then turn East on SE Oak St., located on the NE corner of SE Oak St. and SE 241st Ct.



