Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

1437 NE Hogan PL

1437 Northeast Hogan Place · (503) 667-4501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1437 Northeast Hogan Place, Gresham, OR 97030
Gresham-North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL FULLY UPDATED UNIT # 1437
This one bedroom, garden floor apartment has been renovated throughout and has a peaceful courtyard view from its large double windows. This unit has a modern, open floor plan and is ready for immediate move in.
FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY and STAFF DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS, OUR OFFICE IS OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY 9:00AM-5:00PM
Inquries are welcome to contact our office for more information.
Let us welcome you to Hood Center Apartments, featuring oversized one-bedroom apartments in a peaceful park like setting. Located in an appealing Gresham neighborhood, Hood Center is in the hub of it all from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment as well as abundant of outdoors activities. Water, Sewer and Garbage included! Online Payment Portal Available
LEASING OFFICE: 1229 NE Hogan Pl. Gresham, OR 97030
Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 NE Hogan PL have any available units?
1437 NE Hogan PL has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1437 NE Hogan PL have?
Some of 1437 NE Hogan PL's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 NE Hogan PL currently offering any rent specials?
1437 NE Hogan PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 NE Hogan PL pet-friendly?
No, 1437 NE Hogan PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham.
Does 1437 NE Hogan PL offer parking?
Yes, 1437 NE Hogan PL offers parking.
Does 1437 NE Hogan PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 NE Hogan PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 NE Hogan PL have a pool?
No, 1437 NE Hogan PL does not have a pool.
Does 1437 NE Hogan PL have accessible units?
No, 1437 NE Hogan PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 NE Hogan PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 NE Hogan PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 NE Hogan PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 NE Hogan PL does not have units with air conditioning.
