317 SE 9th Ave Available 06/19/20 Open plan 1 level in Canby! - Light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath single level living in wonderful Canby neighborhood. Updated kitchen with built in workstation and stainless steel appliances is open the the vaulted great room with gas fireplace. Formal dining is open to the Vaulted living room at the front of the home. Large master bedroom looks to the back yard and includes an en-suite with double vanities and a large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, one with vaulted ceilings and a guest bath. The laundry room has washer and dryer included. This home has air conditioning and a sprinkler system to keep the home feeling good and looking good even in the heat of summer. Walk to parks and schools. Fenced backyard and covered patio make for great outdoor entertaining. Lives larger than the square footage says it is.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5059314)