72 Apartments for rent in Canby, OR with balcony
Have you ever traveled the "Road of 1000 Wonders?" If your journeys take you along NW First Avenue in Canby, Oregon, then indeed you have. That was what the road that passed through here was originally called -- presumably, of course, because of the large amount of wonders!
It began as a farming spread in an open space in the otherwise dense fir forests that surrounded the area and grew into a modern community. The north-south railroad and the Willamette River helped turn what would become Canby into a transportation hub in the early history of Oregon. These days, it's a community of almost 16,000 with a strong agricultural heritage. There's also a moderate manufacturing sector and a broad range of recreational opportunities to offer residents. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Canby renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.