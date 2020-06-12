/
2 bedroom apartments
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canby, OR
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
6 Units Available
Orchards
450 S Pine St, Canby, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
The best Canby has to offer! Our community offers large two and three bedroom apartment homes. Every home comes with a fully equipped kitchen as well as extra large capacity washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Redwood Terrace
2040 N Redwood St, Canby, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Redwood Terrace Apartments is designed to offer generous living spaces in a wonderful countryside setting.
Results within 5 miles of Canby
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wilsonville
6 Units Available
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
906 sqft
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
986 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Wilsonville
10 Units Available
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1064 sqft
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilsonville
5 Units Available
Haven at Charbonneau
8755 SW Illahee Ct, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1035 sqft
Just off the Willamette River and I-5. Recently renovated community with a fireplace and updated appliances in each unit. On-site pool, hot tub and business center. Garages available. A tranquil area that's pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilsonville
6 Units Available
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, a gym and wood-burning fireplaces. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and biking trails. Just 20 minutes south of Portland, 30 minutes north of Salem.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Willamette
1 Unit Available
1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50
1709 Blankenship Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
776 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Results within 10 miles of Canby
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
887 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
13 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
906 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Gaffney Lane
3 Units Available
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
866 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westlake
15 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
958 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
789 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rivercrest
1 Unit Available
Mt. Pleasant Apartments
1208 Linn Ave, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
810 sqft
1208 Linn Avenue #M40 Available 07/15/20 Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - Welcome to Mt.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Barclay Hills
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Square
788 Pleasant Avenue, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
- Welcome to Pleasant Square! Pleasant Square Apartments features single-level duplex homes with private, enclosed patios and yards to enjoy at your whim. Take advantage of the walking trails that weave through the beautifully manicured courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hillendale
2 Units Available
Berryhill Park Apartments
13945 S Beavercreek, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Berryhill Park Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilsonville
17 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1023 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
