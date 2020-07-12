Apartment List
/
OR
/
canby
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

80 Apartments for rent in Canby, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canby apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
7 Units Available
Orchards
450 S Pine St, Canby, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
The best Canby has to offer! Our community offers large two and three bedroom apartment homes. Every home comes with a fully equipped kitchen as well as extra large capacity washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Terrace
2040 N Redwood St, Canby, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1047 sqft
Redwood Terrace Apartments is designed to offer generous living spaces in a wonderful countryside setting.
Results within 5 miles of Canby
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Wilsonville
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1067 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Wilsonville
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,493
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Wilsonville
Haven at Charbonneau
8755 SW Illahee Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
Just off the Willamette River and I-5. Recently renovated community with a fireplace and updated appliances in each unit. On-site pool, hot tub and business center. Garages available. A tranquil area that's pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Wilsonville
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, a gym and wood-burning fireplaces. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and biking trails. Just 20 minutes south of Portland, 30 minutes north of Salem.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Wilsonville
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1016 sqft
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
4 Units Available
Wilsonville
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1241 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Willamette
2276 Saint Moritz Loop
2276 Saint Moritz Loop, West Linn, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3015 sqft
Beautiful West Linn Home! - Welcome to your perfect home in West Linn! This large 4 bed/ 4 bath house is ready for you to move in today. Enjoy easy access to I-205, downtown West Linn, and many parks. Entertain on your back deck or patio.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willamette
3870 Summerlinn Dr.
3870 Summerlinn Drive, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1418 sqft
Beautiful West Linn Townhouse! *Move-in Ready* - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2t2Lm9mD6eN&mls=1 Pristine 2 bd 2.5 ba townhouse in gated West Linn community! Entry is on the ground floor with stairs leading up to the 2nd floor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
7555 SW DOWNS POST RD
7555 Southwest Downs Post Road, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1710 sqft
Two bedroom Charbonneau stunner in Arbor Woods Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willamette
1638 Village Park Place
1638 Village Park Place, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
976 sqft
2 Bed, 1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Willamette
1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:60
1709 Blankenship Road, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.

1 of 13

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
29480 SW Volley Street #21
29480 SW Volley St, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
Wilsonville Townhouse!! - Completely remodeled kitchen with new floors on main floor and updated baths. Clean and bright. Walk to shops Starbucks and grocery. Attached oversize garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4230172)
Results within 10 miles of Canby
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
23 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Wilsonville
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,213
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Wilsonville
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,304
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1013 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Gaffney Lane
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
866 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,485
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
14 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Canby, OR

Have you ever traveled the "Road of 1000 Wonders?" If your journeys take you along NW First Avenue in Canby, Oregon, then indeed you have. That was what the road that passed through here was originally called -- presumably, of course, because of the large amount of wonders!

It began as a farming spread in an open space in the otherwise dense fir forests that surrounded the area and grew into a modern community. The north-south railroad and the Willamette River helped turn what would become Canby into a transportation hub in the early history of Oregon. These days, it's a community of almost 16,000 with a strong agricultural heritage. There's also a moderate manufacturing sector and a broad range of recreational opportunities to offer residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Canby, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canby apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Canby 2 BedroomsCanby 3 BedroomsCanby Accessible Apartments
Canby Apartments with BalconyCanby Apartments with GymCanby Apartments with Parking
Canby Apartments with Washer-DryerCanby Dog Friendly ApartmentsCanby Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, OR
Four Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University