Canby, OR
Orchards
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:16 AM

Orchards

450 S Pine St · (503) 902-5850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 S Pine St, Canby, OR 97013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A102 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit C104 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit H203 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orchards.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
package receiving
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
package receiving
The best Canby has to offer! Our community offers large two and three bedroom apartment homes. Every home comes with a fully equipped kitchen as well as extra large capacity washers and dryers. Our private patio or balconies are a great place to relax and enjoy what the Orchards has to offer inside and out. We are located in a convenient location close to Fred Meyer, local schools, great restaurants, beautiful parks and even a theater. At The Orchards beautiful does not have to be expensive, stop by and take a look for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orchards have any available units?
Orchards has 7 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Orchards have?
Some of Orchards's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orchards currently offering any rent specials?
Orchards is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orchards pet-friendly?
Yes, Orchards is pet friendly.
Does Orchards offer parking?
Yes, Orchards offers parking.
Does Orchards have units with washers and dryers?
No, Orchards does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Orchards have a pool?
No, Orchards does not have a pool.
Does Orchards have accessible units?
Yes, Orchards has accessible units.
Does Orchards have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orchards has units with dishwashers.
Does Orchards have units with air conditioning?
No, Orchards does not have units with air conditioning.
