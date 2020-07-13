Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly courtyard package receiving

The best Canby has to offer! Our community offers large two and three bedroom apartment homes. Every home comes with a fully equipped kitchen as well as extra large capacity washers and dryers. Our private patio or balconies are a great place to relax and enjoy what the Orchards has to offer inside and out. We are located in a convenient location close to Fred Meyer, local schools, great restaurants, beautiful parks and even a theater. At The Orchards beautiful does not have to be expensive, stop by and take a look for yourself.