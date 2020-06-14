Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

192 Apartments for rent in Tualatin, OR with garage

Tualatin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,362
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,144
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,257
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
10125 SW 102nd Ct
10125 Southwest 102nd Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2104 sqft
3 bedroom home in fantastic Tualatin neighborhood. Long driveway and natural, low maintenance landscaping lead to this wonderfully maintained 1-level ranch in a highly desirable neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8560 SW MODOC CT
8560 Southwest Modoc Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1473 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom in Charming Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/6bf9fc0089 Updated ranch style home in charming neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tualatin
1 Unit Available
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.
5080 Southwest Greenwood Circle, Tualatin, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2270 sqft
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Located in the Bridgeport Fox Hill Neighborhood. - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 27

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
6763 SW Montauk Circle
6763 Montauk Cir, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1100 sqft
Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION: This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Tualatin
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
19 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
2 Units Available
Gravens Grove
13020 Southwest Dickson Street, King City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Welcome to Graven's Grove located in the exclusive King City area. Brand new luxury apartment homes where you will embrace yourself in style.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosewood
1 Unit Available
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd.
5856 Lakeview Blvd, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. - Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New carpet. New interior and exterior paint. Minutes away from the lake. Easy access to I-5. Minutes away from stores and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Tualatin
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,490
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Wilsonville
9 Units Available
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,147
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Murray Hill
29 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1023 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
13 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,102
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilsonville
6 Units Available
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,194
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1067 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Tualatin, OR

Tualatin, Oregon, is a quiet, little town with a river running through it. In fact, Tualatin means lazy in the native Atfalati indian language.

Located just 20 minutes outside of Portland, Oregon, Tualatin is a quiet suburban town that's home to crawfish festivals in the summertime and Christmas tree displays in the winter. The Tualatin River runs through the town, and you can see your neighbors fishing and canoeing on sunny days. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tualatin, OR

Tualatin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

