121 Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR with garage

West Haven-Sylvan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,182
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
8980 NW Cornell Rd
8980 Northwest Cornell Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2988 sqft
Easy Portland Commute with Large lot and Privacy - Roomy Three Bedroom with daylight basement - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/9HBLN Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
42 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,297
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 8 at 07:32pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,480
2800 sqft
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406
11830 Northwest Holly Springs Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Wonderful Condo for Rent in Cedar Mill NW Portland - Wonderful top level condo in Timberland. 1 block to Market of Choice and all Timberland has to offer. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 900 sq ft. Patio. AC. Fireplace. Sunset HS. Feels like new.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
7400 SW POINTER RD
7400 Southwest Pointer Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Lovely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex Located on Private Drive with Easy Access to US-26 and Downtown Portland! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Goose Hollow
5 Units Available
Tanner Flats
2004 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanner Flats in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
817 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Nob Hill
12 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,216
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1048 sqft
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
Park 19 Apartments
550 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,284
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1005 sqft
Situated in the Northwest District. Boutique apartment community offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, and terrace-style patios or balconies. Clubhouse, courtyard, business center and dog park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,392
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Nob Hill
55 Units Available
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Downtown Portland
3 Units Available
Gallery Park Apartments
1436 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
849 sqft
Great location for commuters, just near I-405 and Highway 26. Units feature dishwasher, washer and dryer. Luxury community features garage, elevator, lobby and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Pearl
15 Units Available
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,449
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
South Portland
30 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Nob Hill
23 Units Available
Rivage
2220 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,256
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1098 sqft
Newly constructed homes in Nob Hill, just footsteps from the river. Contemporary rooms have air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Business center, fire pit and lobby. Close to Route 30. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Pearl
38 Units Available
NV
1261 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,925
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1216 sqft
Located in Portland's Pearl District, near the Willamette River, parks and public transportation. Twenty-six story building with stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, dramatic city views and in-suite laundry facilities. Garage.
City Guide for West Haven-Sylvan, OR

While there are oodles of festivals happening in Portland, just minutes from West Haven-Sylvan, perhaps the most essential event for everyone to visit is the Waterfront Blues Festival, featuring live music (obviously), unique vendors and local food and drink. World famous craft beer, anyone?

Sitting cozily between Beaverton and Portland is the little community that could: West Haven-Sylvan. Though its title is a bit clunky to spit out, it is a charming little town close to natural and cultural amenities that offers residents a little bit of everything plus some peace and quiet, even though you've probably never heard of it. Before you write off West Haven-Sylvan as a boring 'burb outside Portland, it's worth pointing out that it's close to the Oregon Zoo, Tualatin Hills Nature Park and Forest Park, so if you prefer weekends filled with kayaking, hiking and biking rather than craft beer tasting and music critiquing, you're covered either way. Don't let West Haven's bucolic rolling hills, easy access to Highway 26 and multitude of housing options totally bowl you over. The real beauty of West Haven-Sylvan is the people. They're all friendly, welcoming and fascinating individuals who place a premium on good character. You can't buy that kind of warm environment (unless you're talking monthly rents, then yeah, you can). Welcome to West Haven-Sylvan! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Haven-Sylvan, OR

West Haven-Sylvan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

