All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 17250 SW Whitley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
17250 SW Whitley Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:55 AM

17250 SW Whitley Way

17250 Southwest Whitley Way · (916) 473-3106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Five Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17250 Southwest Whitley Way, Beaverton, OR 97006
Five Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 04/26/20 Charming Elmonica townhome - Property Id: 142966

Beautifully maintained 2 master suites plus den/office, 2 1/2 bath town home. Ready to move in and in a great location - close to shopping, bus-line, MAX line, T.V. Highway and natural green spaces. Minutes away from Nike and Intel. Many upgrades including hardwood laminate throughout the main floor, crown molding, travertine tile and custom builtins.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142966
Property Id 142966

(RLNE5618796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17250 SW Whitley Way have any available units?
17250 SW Whitley Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 17250 SW Whitley Way have?
Some of 17250 SW Whitley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17250 SW Whitley Way currently offering any rent specials?
17250 SW Whitley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17250 SW Whitley Way pet-friendly?
No, 17250 SW Whitley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 17250 SW Whitley Way offer parking?
No, 17250 SW Whitley Way does not offer parking.
Does 17250 SW Whitley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17250 SW Whitley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17250 SW Whitley Way have a pool?
No, 17250 SW Whitley Way does not have a pool.
Does 17250 SW Whitley Way have accessible units?
No, 17250 SW Whitley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17250 SW Whitley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17250 SW Whitley Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17250 SW Whitley Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln
Beaverton, OR 97229
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97005
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard
Beaverton, OR 97008
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97003
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity