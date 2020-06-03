17250 SW Whitley Way

Amenities
Available 04/26/20 Charming Elmonica townhome - Property Id: 142966
Beautifully maintained 2 master suites plus den/office, 2 1/2 bath town home. Ready to move in and in a great location - close to shopping, bus-line, MAX line, T.V. Highway and natural green spaces. Minutes away from Nike and Intel. Many upgrades including hardwood laminate throughout the main floor, crown molding, travertine tile and custom builtins.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142966
