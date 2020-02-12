All apartments in Beaverton
16946 SW Watermark Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

16946 SW Watermark Lane

16946 Southwest Watermark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16946 Southwest Watermark Lane, Beaverton, OR 97006
Five Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
16946 SW Watermark Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Desirable Beaverton Neighborhood - This nicely kept home is located in a quiet subdivision just moments from the many restaurants and shopping offered in the Tanasbourne area, close to Nike Headquarters and Intel. The home provides a lot of natural light and plenty of space that is magnified by the open floor plan and many windows! The living room has a cozy fireplace and flows nicely into the dining/kitchen area. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinet & counter space! Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms and a large loft area that would be a great office or second living area! The laundry area is also conveniently located upstairs near the bedrooms. There is a 2 car garage, and a nice fenced side yard complete with a patio, great for entertaining!

*Corner lot across from park
*1590 Sq. Ft
*Small fenced back yard
*Gas fireplace
*Gas heat
*2 car garage
*2nd floor has open loft area
*Laundry room washer/dryer inc.
*Resident responsible for all utilities and landscaping
*No smoking or vaping

$1950 per month
$1950 security deposit
$50 application fee per adult 18 and over (credit and background check)
1 Year lease

CONTACT: Angela
PHONE: 503-646-4909
EMAIL: angela@pmmarkus.com

(RLNE4081292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16946 SW Watermark Lane have any available units?
16946 SW Watermark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16946 SW Watermark Lane have?
Some of 16946 SW Watermark Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16946 SW Watermark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16946 SW Watermark Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16946 SW Watermark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16946 SW Watermark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 16946 SW Watermark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16946 SW Watermark Lane does offer parking.
Does 16946 SW Watermark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16946 SW Watermark Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16946 SW Watermark Lane have a pool?
No, 16946 SW Watermark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16946 SW Watermark Lane have accessible units?
No, 16946 SW Watermark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16946 SW Watermark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16946 SW Watermark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
