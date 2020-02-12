Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

16946 SW Watermark Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Desirable Beaverton Neighborhood - This nicely kept home is located in a quiet subdivision just moments from the many restaurants and shopping offered in the Tanasbourne area, close to Nike Headquarters and Intel. The home provides a lot of natural light and plenty of space that is magnified by the open floor plan and many windows! The living room has a cozy fireplace and flows nicely into the dining/kitchen area. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinet & counter space! Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms and a large loft area that would be a great office or second living area! The laundry area is also conveniently located upstairs near the bedrooms. There is a 2 car garage, and a nice fenced side yard complete with a patio, great for entertaining!



*Corner lot across from park

*1590 Sq. Ft

*Small fenced back yard

*Gas fireplace

*Gas heat

*2 car garage

*2nd floor has open loft area

*Laundry room washer/dryer inc.

*Resident responsible for all utilities and landscaping

*No smoking or vaping



$1950 per month

$1950 security deposit

$50 application fee per adult 18 and over (credit and background check)

1 Year lease



CONTACT: Angela

PHONE: 503-646-4909

EMAIL: angela@pmmarkus.com



(RLNE4081292)