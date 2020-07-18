15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Level Condo with Attached Garage in Progress Ridge! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/195ebf50a2



Gorgeous one level Condo with a great open floor plan, laminate wood floors, custom paint, crown molding and plantation shutters. The living room has a gas fireplace with glass tile surround and lots of natural lighting. The kitchen has quartz counters, glass tile back splash, stainless appliances, white cabinets and breakfast bar. The Spacious Master Suite has a walk-in closet, double sinks and soaking tub. The second bedroom, main bathroom and washer and dryer are just down the hall. The covered back patio is just off the living room. There is an attached garage with remote. This Condo's location is minutes from Cinetopia, New Seasons, Ace Hardware, Blue Star Doughnuts, Big Al's and all that Progress Ridge Townsquare has to offer. The lake that is just down the hill is great to spend the day fishing.



TERMS: 12 month lease



COUNTY: Washington



PET POLICY: 1 pet possible with owner approval, additional security deposit, $35 a month pet rent, proof of spay/neuter and pet screening.



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises. Proof of renters' insurance required prior to move in and throughout tenancy. No water-filled furniture allowed. Renters agree to abide by Highlands at Progress Ridge HOA rules and regulations.



Year Built: 2006

HOA: Highlands at Progress Ridge



Heat: Baseboard Electric

Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid by Tenant: PGE, NW Natural, Beaverton Water/Sewer, Waste Management



Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal, Washer, Electric Dryer

Amenities: Gas fireplace, patio



Garage: Single attached garage with electric opener



Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles. One vehicle must park in the garage. Second vehicle must park on the street. Guests must park on the street or in designated short-term visitor parking spaces. Vehicles must be registered with the HOA within 7 days of move in or change of vehicle.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Nancy Ryles

Middle School: Conestoga

High School: Mountainside



Directions: From 217 N, Scholls Ferry Exit, left on Scholls Ferry, left on Horizon, right on Mallard, left into first driveway, building is on the far back left side.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4580527)