15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101.
15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101

15040 Southwest Mallard Drive · (503) 635-4477
Location

15040 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR 97007
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Level Condo with Attached Garage in Progress Ridge! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/195ebf50a2

Gorgeous one level Condo with a great open floor plan, laminate wood floors, custom paint, crown molding and plantation shutters. The living room has a gas fireplace with glass tile surround and lots of natural lighting. The kitchen has quartz counters, glass tile back splash, stainless appliances, white cabinets and breakfast bar. The Spacious Master Suite has a walk-in closet, double sinks and soaking tub. The second bedroom, main bathroom and washer and dryer are just down the hall. The covered back patio is just off the living room. There is an attached garage with remote. This Condo's location is minutes from Cinetopia, New Seasons, Ace Hardware, Blue Star Doughnuts, Big Al's and all that Progress Ridge Townsquare has to offer. The lake that is just down the hill is great to spend the day fishing.

TERMS: 12 month lease

COUNTY: Washington

PET POLICY: 1 pet possible with owner approval, additional security deposit, $35 a month pet rent, proof of spay/neuter and pet screening.

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises. Proof of renters' insurance required prior to move in and throughout tenancy. No water-filled furniture allowed. Renters agree to abide by Highlands at Progress Ridge HOA rules and regulations.

Year Built: 2006
HOA: Highlands at Progress Ridge

Heat: Baseboard Electric
Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid by Tenant: PGE, NW Natural, Beaverton Water/Sewer, Waste Management

Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal, Washer, Electric Dryer
Amenities: Gas fireplace, patio

Garage: Single attached garage with electric opener

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles. One vehicle must park in the garage. Second vehicle must park on the street. Guests must park on the street or in designated short-term visitor parking spaces. Vehicles must be registered with the HOA within 7 days of move in or change of vehicle.

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Nancy Ryles
Middle School: Conestoga
High School: Mountainside

Directions: From 217 N, Scholls Ferry Exit, left on Scholls Ferry, left on Horizon, right on Mallard, left into first driveway, building is on the far back left side.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4580527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 have any available units?
15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 have?
Some of 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 pet-friendly?
No, 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 offer parking?
Yes, 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 offers parking.
Does 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 have a pool?
No, 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 does not have a pool.
Does 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 have accessible units?
No, 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15040 SW MALLARD DR. #101 has units with dishwashers.

