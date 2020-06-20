All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 12625 SW Colony Lane #39.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
12625 SW Colony Lane #39
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:20 AM

12625 SW Colony Lane #39

12625 Southwest Colony Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Central Beaverton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12625 Southwest Colony Lane, Beaverton, OR 97005
Central Beaverton

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Centrally located in the city of Beaverton, Oregon with immediate access to major transportation corridors including SR-217 and Hwy 26. The MAX light rail is less than a mile from the property connecting Beaverton to major employers located in Hillsboro and Portland. Walking distance to TriMet station, Cedar Hills Crossing Mall, Winco store, New Season, banks, restaurants and bus stops. From amenities to availability, we are available to assist you in finding your perfect floor plan. At Cedars West Apartments, you'll experience a wide variety in options of amenities and features. Some of these include: convenient carport parking options and rentable storage units, outdoor pool, bicycle store area. Get a head start on your move right now. Contact or stop by the Cedars West Apartments leasing office to check the availability and schedule a tour today.

MOVE-IN COSTS
$40 non-refundable application/screening charge for each credit file processed.
Minimum Security Deposit $500.00, may be up to two times rent, see screening criteria for additional information.

PETS
Pet Friendly
Maximum 2 pets
Monthly pet rent: $30.00 per pet
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Service and Companion Animals Welcome with supporting documentation as allowed per law. Please ask for Reasonable Accommodation Form.

PARKING and CARPORT
Each unit is assigned one carport. Additional parking may be purchased.
$15 for an uncovered parking spot ---- $30 for a carport

UTILITIES
Resident pays for:
Electric, telephone, cable, and internet.
Water/Sewer/Garbage billed at a flat monthly rate.

1 Bed 1 Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 have any available units?
12625 SW Colony Lane #39 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 have?
Some of 12625 SW Colony Lane #39's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 currently offering any rent specials?
12625 SW Colony Lane #39 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 is pet friendly.
Does 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 offer parking?
Yes, 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 does offer parking.
Does 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 have a pool?
Yes, 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 has a pool.
Does 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 have accessible units?
No, 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 does not have accessible units.
Does 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12625 SW Colony Lane #39 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr
Beaverton, OR 97078
The Stratford
13925 SW Allen Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97005
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97005
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St
Beaverton, OR 97005
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard
Beaverton, OR 97008
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University