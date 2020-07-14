Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly carport courtyard dog park online portal

See why our residents call our community home. Park at Allen offers spacious two and three bedroom homes. Our quaint community is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment, with easy access to the freeway. Our friendly on site manager is eager to meet you. Stop by today and say Hello!