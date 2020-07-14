18640 SW Bryant St, Aloha, OR 97003 Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 05 · Avail. Aug 8
$1,300
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Allen.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
dog park
online portal
See why our residents call our community home. Park at Allen offers spacious two and three bedroom homes. Our quaint community is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment, with easy access to the freeway. Our friendly on site manager is eager to meet you. Stop by today and say Hello!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant 18 and above
Deposit: $400.00-1,600.00
Move-in Fees: $300.00 additional deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 1 small dog and or cat (dog 25 lbs and under) breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: One reserved parking under carport.