Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Park at Allen

Open Now until 2:30pm
18640 SW Bryant St · (202) 568-8615
Location

18640 SW Bryant St, Aloha, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Allen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
dog park
online portal
See why our residents call our community home. Park at Allen offers spacious two and three bedroom homes. Our quaint community is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment, with easy access to the freeway. Our friendly on site manager is eager to meet you. Stop by today and say Hello!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant 18 and above
Deposit: $400.00-1,600.00
Move-in Fees: $300.00 additional deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 1 small dog and or cat (dog 25 lbs and under) breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: One reserved parking under carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Allen have any available units?
Park at Allen has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Park at Allen have?
Some of Park at Allen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Allen currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Allen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Allen pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Allen is pet friendly.
Does Park at Allen offer parking?
Yes, Park at Allen offers parking.
Does Park at Allen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park at Allen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Allen have a pool?
No, Park at Allen does not have a pool.
Does Park at Allen have accessible units?
No, Park at Allen does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Allen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Allen has units with dishwashers.
Does Park at Allen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park at Allen has units with air conditioning.
