Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

2837 Guilford Lane

2837 Guilford Lane · (405) 990-1837
Location

2837 Guilford Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A cute home on .67 acres of land located in the Nichols Hills Suburban. Single pane windows, front storm door, wood floors and inside laundry. It has a large fenced in backyard, covered back patio, a single car garage and storage sheds. The laundry room is large and could make a 3rd bedroom or craft area. Located close to shops and dining with easy access to Hefner Parkway. $300 deposit per pet. Up to two dogs allowed. Available July 2nd, 2020. Tenant occupied through the end of June. 24 hour notice to show. First and last month rent due upfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 Guilford Lane have any available units?
2837 Guilford Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2837 Guilford Lane have?
Some of 2837 Guilford Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 Guilford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Guilford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Guilford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 Guilford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2837 Guilford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2837 Guilford Lane offers parking.
Does 2837 Guilford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 Guilford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Guilford Lane have a pool?
No, 2837 Guilford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2837 Guilford Lane have accessible units?
No, 2837 Guilford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Guilford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2837 Guilford Lane has units with dishwashers.
