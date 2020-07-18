2837 Guilford Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

A cute home on .67 acres of land located in the Nichols Hills Suburban. Single pane windows, front storm door, wood floors and inside laundry. It has a large fenced in backyard, covered back patio, a single car garage and storage sheds. The laundry room is large and could make a 3rd bedroom or craft area. Located close to shops and dining with easy access to Hefner Parkway. $300 deposit per pet. Up to two dogs allowed. Available July 2nd, 2020. Tenant occupied through the end of June. 24 hour notice to show. First and last month rent due upfront.