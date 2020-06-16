831 Russell Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking ceiling fan furnished

Need a campus house just blocks from OU? Walk or bike to OU from this all-brick 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex. Furnished with indoor washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, fridge, newer hot water tank, and stove plus parking in front and rear. Extensive remodel a few years ago with newer tile, paint, ceiling fans, counter tops, etc. Bedrooms are spacious. Rental price includes water/trash. Owner can take care of yard care for an additional cost. Close to OU, Lindsey, Hwy 9, 12th St and Porter. Convenient, convenient, convenient! Grocery, Wal-Mart, restaurants, OU, and shopping all around the corner. What a deal! Sorry, this is a no pets and no smoking rental.