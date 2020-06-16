All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:09 PM

831 Russell Circle

831 Russell Cir · (405) 816-1717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

831 Russell Cir, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Need a campus house just blocks from OU? Walk or bike to OU from this all-brick 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex. Furnished with indoor washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, fridge, newer hot water tank, and stove plus parking in front and rear. Extensive remodel a few years ago with newer tile, paint, ceiling fans, counter tops, etc. Bedrooms are spacious. Rental price includes water/trash. Owner can take care of yard care for an additional cost. Close to OU, Lindsey, Hwy 9, 12th St and Porter. Convenient, convenient, convenient! Grocery, Wal-Mart, restaurants, OU, and shopping all around the corner. What a deal! Sorry, this is a no pets and no smoking rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Russell Circle have any available units?
831 Russell Circle has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Russell Circle have?
Some of 831 Russell Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Russell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
831 Russell Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Russell Circle pet-friendly?
No, 831 Russell Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 831 Russell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 831 Russell Circle does offer parking.
Does 831 Russell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Russell Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Russell Circle have a pool?
No, 831 Russell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 831 Russell Circle have accessible units?
No, 831 Russell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Russell Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Russell Circle has units with dishwashers.
