Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room new construction cats allowed 24hr maintenance shuffle board smoke-free community

Welcome to Terra at University North Park Apartments, coming Summer 2017! You will enjoy the upscale and welcoming atmosphere of our brand new community, located in a highly walkable area of Norman, Oklahoma. We are proud to offer the "Live-Work-Play" lifestyle to our residents as we provide a unique living experience in a peaceful setting. Terra at University North Park Apartments offers beautiful studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring and nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, designer lighting, generous storage space, private patios and a full-size washer/dryer in every unit! Terra at University North Park Apartments offers a variety of luxury indoor and outdoor amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Please call our leasing office for more details.