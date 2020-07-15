/
3 Apartments for rent in Ada, OK
118 E 18th
118 East 18th Street, Ada, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Great Home Hidden away & Quite!! - Great home that sets back in its own little oases.Big back deck & yard, Lots of storage a must see!! Located in the Ada School District. Pet Fee:$300 per pet nonrefundable on approved pets only.
725 1/2 W. 12th
725 1/2 W 12th St, Ada, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
725 1/2 W. 12th Available 08/01/20 Nice Garage Apartment - 725 1/2 W 12- 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Garage Apartment. Wall Heat and Window Air. Cozy and Comfortable Garage Apartment. Rent $550, Security Deposit $400.
16024 County Rd 3546
16024 County Road 3546, Ada, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom like new duplex. 925 sq/ft of spacious and naturally well-lit living. Close to town but with the peace and serenity of nature! Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $850/month rent. $850 security deposit required.
