/
/
chickasha
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM
6 Apartments for rent in Chickasha, OK📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Autumn Brooke
2727 Valley View Dr, Chickasha, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Autumn Brooke in Chickasha. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3127 S. 9th St.
3127 South 9th Street, Chickasha, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1908 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage on Large Corner Lot - Property Id: 297156 One story, brick, traditional home with Florida room. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom is big with a large walk in closet and vanity.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3006 Alli Cir
3006 Alli Circle, Chickasha, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Very nice 3 bedroom brick energy star home. Built in 2012 with lots of storage. Approximately 1600 sq. ft., covered patio, has DW, garbage disposal, microwave and range. Lawn care furnished. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831842)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 S 12th St
125 S 12th St, Chickasha, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
1100 sqft
Apartments on 12th St. - Property Id: 121036 6 Plex apartment situated in the heart of downtown Chickasha. Local shopping within walking distance. All apartments are 2 bed 2 bath 1,100 sq feet. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1718 S 13th St
1718 South 13th Street, Chickasha, OK
3 Bedrooms
$495
1406 sqft
3 BED/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN CHICKASHA! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2712 Valley View Drive
2712 Valley View Dr, Chickasha, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2712 Valley View Drive in Chickasha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Chickasha, the median rent is $525 for a studio, $582 for a 1-bedroom, $744 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,019 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chickasha, check out our monthly Chickasha Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Chickasha area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Cameron University, University of Central Oklahoma, and Southern Nazarene University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chickasha from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Lawton, and Midwest City.