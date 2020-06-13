/
/
stillwater
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Stillwater, OK📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4912 Crestview
4912 Crestview Avenue, Stillwater, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2918 sqft
4912 Crestview Available 08/01/20 4912 Crestview - 2918 Square Feet Stillwater Country Club Area 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Dishwasher & Garbage Disposal Included Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Common Room & Den Fenced Back Yard with Large
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 N. Hoke B
210 North Hoke Street, Stillwater, OK
1 Bedroom
$450
450 sqft
210 B N.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
234 S Lowry St
234 South Lowry Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
Rent to Own House with Duplex! Instant cash flow! - Property Id: 300704 RENT TO OWN! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house with a Duplex on the same lot! Create instant cash flow with your own rental properties! Duplexes rent for $550-$600 monthly EACH! Rent
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
216 S Lowry St
216 South Lowry Street, Stillwater, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,147
Rent to Own Property with 3 homes! - Property Id: 299470 RENT TO OWN PROPERTY! This lot has 3 different homes.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1101 S Adams St
1101 South Adams Street, Stillwater, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
866 sqft
Rent to Own Property - Stillwater - Property Id: 299484 RENT TO OWN PROPERTY. Two-bedroom house with hardwood floors throughout, a fenced yard, and a spacious living room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
802 W Brooke Ave
802 West Brooke Avenue, Stillwater, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,187
Rent to Own - Stillwater, OK - Property Id: 296993 Stop Renting - Start Owning! Remodeled 5 bed 3 bath house for rent!! Close to campus, Boomer Lake and the Turnpike. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
606 East Redbud Drive
606 East Redbud Drive, Stillwater, OK
1 Bedroom
$520
700 sqft
Come enjoy the comforts of this spacious one bedroom floor plan which features a unique layout. The gallery kitchen comes fully equipped with dishwasher, fridge, gas range and vent hood as well as plenty of cabinet and countertop space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
130 S Redwood Dr.
130 Redwood Drive, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1 sqft
Campus is across the street!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has had many updates while still maintaining its vintage charm.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1410 N Arrington Street
1410 North Arrington Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1124 sqft
Located close to shopping and restaurants. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, refrigerator, washer & dryer in unit, and fenced backyard. Pets will be interviewed. Available June 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4805 N Britton Court
4805 North Britton Drive, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1333 sqft
Availability August 1st! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex is located in the Parkview Estate Addition, and includes use of the community pool, park, and fishing in the pond. Pets will be interviewed.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
201 S Duncan Street
201 South Duncan Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
837 sqft
Beautifully remodeled duplex close to campus. This upstairs unit as a large patio to entertain friends or family on before games or on fun spring/summer/fall nights. You have options....lease for 10 months at $1,150 or 12 months at $975.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
806 South McFarland Street
806 South Mcfarland Street, Stillwater, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Four bed, two bath house includes beautifully updated kitchen and extra off street parking. Stove and fridge included as well as washer/dryer hookups. Pet friendly location with a fully fenced in backyard. No smoking.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1114 E Connell Avenue
1114 East Connell Avenue, Stillwater, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2074 sqft
Hard to find 2014 built home for rent in Camden Pond with direct pond access in the backyard! This home is a 4 bedroom and 3 full bathroom with an open floorplan.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
521 South Kings Street
521 South Kings Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1087 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL - HALF PRICE RENT FOR JULY FOR ONE YEAR LEASES SIGNED BY JUNE 30. Great home, close to campus and next door to the newly built Westwood Elementary! Newly updated with fresh paint, new light fixtures, and other bathroom updates.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Stillwater rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
Some of the colleges located in the Stillwater area include Mid-America Christian University, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, Oklahoma Christian University, and Oklahoma City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stillwater from include Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City, Ponca City, and Enid.